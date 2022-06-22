All the Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars Shows Coming to Disney+

Disney fans are eating well with Disney+, with tonnes of Marvel, Star Wars, Disney originals and Pixar content coming to the streaming service over the coming months.

There’s a lot to be excited for, so we’ve decided to put it all into an easy-to-read article. Keep in mind that some of these shows we know more about than others, and that as the news and release dates are changing all the time, the info in this article is subject to change.

Regardless, here are the new Disney+ shows that you can expect to come to the streaming service soon.

Upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+

Kicking off our list is every Marvel release coming to Disney+, as separate to every Marvel project in production.

It’s safe to assume that every (non-Sony) Marvel movie and TV show will come to Disney+, considering Disney owns the rights to the comic giant. So, with that in mind, we’re going to focus on the Disney+ exclusives here and not the movies that’ll go through cinemas first.

I Am Groot

This new animated series follows the adventures of Baby Groot, a character first seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. I Am Groot releases on August 10, 2022.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

After Ms. Marvel, the next superhero Marvel show to hit Disney+ is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, focusing on the Hulk’s cousin with a comedic tone. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will hit Disney+ on August 17, 2022.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Yeah, there’s going to be a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, released at Christmas, 2022.

Armour Wars

This live-action series will follow James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) as he tracks down stolen tech that allows criminals to replicate Iron Man technology. No release date yet.

Echo

This spinoff from the Hawkeye series will follow Echo, a deaf martial artist, as played by actress Alaqua Cox. No release date yet, either.

Ironheart

With Tony Stark gone, the MCU needs a new super-genius inventor. Enter teenage prodigy Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne), who creates a brand new, ultra-advanced armoured suit. A release date is, you guessed it, TBA.

Loki (Season 2)

The smash hit series about Tom Hiddleston’s antihero will return… someday. A release date hasn’t been locked in.

Marvel Zombies

This new animated show is loosely spun out from a breakout episode of What If? that saw MCU heroes battling a zombie apocalypse. A release date for Marvel Zombies hasn’t been confirmed.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Disney says this new animated series follows Peter Parker “On his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.” No release date just yet.

Secret Invasion

This series picks up story lines from both Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home to explain the decades-long Skrull invasion of Earth. Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will star. No release date just yet for Secret Invasion, either.

What if…? (Season 2)

The speculative animated series and its omnipresent narrator The Watcher will return with an all-new season. The show’s creators say next season will focus on new stories, new heroes, and “lots of fun”. No release date so far.

Untitled Wakanda Series

Not much is known yet about this show set in Black Panther’s home country.

Agatha: House of Harkness

This spinoff from WandaVision will star Kathryn Hahn as her fan-favourite character Agatha Harkness. No release date yet.

Upcoming Star Wars shows on Disney+

Disney+ is the home of Star Wars content, considering that Disney owns the rights to the Star Wars universe. Here’s everything Star Wars coming to Disney+.

Andor

Set to be a spy-thriller starring Cassian Andor from Rogue One, Andor is the next Star Wars series coming to Disney+, set to release on August 31, 2022.

The Bad Batch (Season 2)

The hit sequel show to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch is getting a second season later this year in Spring.

The Mandalorian (Season 3)

Disney isn’t done with Baby Yoda or Mando. The Mandalorian has been renewed for a third season at the Star Wars Celebration, likely to release in February 2023.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

A series of anthology shorts, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will focus on Count Dooku, Ahsoka, Qui-Gon Jinn and more. You can expect Tales of the Jedi in Spring.

Ahsoka

The beloved Star Wars character who appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian and, more recently, The Book of Boba Fett, is slated to get her own show in 2023.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Skeleton Crew is set to “not be a kids show”, from Spider-Man: No Way Home’s director Jon Watts. It’s centred on a group of children, lost in space, with Jude Law in a lead role. It’s set during the same period as Ahsoka and The Mandalorian. We don’t yet have a release date.

Star Wars: Visions (Season 2)

The anime anthology series is getting another season, bringing more one-off stories from Japanese studios. It’s expected to release in Spring, 2023.

Lando

A series set around Lando Calrissian is set to be produced, with a release date yet to be announced.

The Acolyte

Not much is known about The Acolyte, but we do know that it’ll feature Leslye Headland (the creator of Russian Doll) at the helm. It’ll also have a villain focus.

Upcoming Disney shows on Disney+

Let’s now go into the Disney shows coming out on Disney+ over the coming months. Here’s all the shows we know about. Additionally, we can expect Disney movies to be coming to Disney+ once they’re done in theatres.

Baymax

Baymax, everyone’s favourite healthcare companion, gave us a new trailer during Disney+ day for his new series. Baymax, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever animated series, starts streaming on Disney+ in Winter 2022.

Zootopia+

The new short-form series coming to the streaming service next year, Zootopia+ will be a fast-paced mammal metropolis of viewing pleasure.

Disenchanted

Disenchanted, the sequel to Enchanted, will stream exclusively on Disney+ in Aussie Spring this year.

Hocus Pocus 2

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are back again as The Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to Disney’s Halloween cult classic. It will land on Disney+ in Spring this year.

Pinocchio (live action)

Inspired by Disney’s animated classic, this retelling, directed by Robert Zemeckis, combines live action and visual effects and stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco. Ooft, what a cast. It will premiere on the streaming service in Spring 2022.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

A modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.

Tiana

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) will be director and writer of the new long-form musical series, Tiana, coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Upcoming Pixar shows on Disney+

Inseparable from the Disney name, there are some Pixar shows in the works for Disney+. Additionally, we can expect Pixar movies to be coming to Disney+ once they’re done in theatres.

Cars on the Road

Join Mater and Lightning McQueen in this fun-filled cross-country road trip streaming in 2022.

Win or Lose

Pixar’s first-ever original long-form animated series is coming to Disney+ in 2023. Each 20-minute episode of Win or Lose highlights the perspective of a different character as a middle school coed softball team prepares for their championship game.