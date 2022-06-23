Save up to 20% On Laptops and Monitors With Dell’s EOFY Sale

If you’re interested in boosting your work from home set-up, whether that’s with a second screen or a brand new laptop, the EOFY sales here to help. Right now, you can order yourself a brand new piece of tech that you can claim on your tax return at a heavily discounted price. Take Dell products for example, they’re offering further 20% off sitewide when you shop via eBay Australia.
To claim your discount, all you have to do is enter the code DELFY20 at checkout.
During this Dell sale, you’ll find our favourably reviewed Alienware Aurora R13 desktop on sale for $1,999 off. Considering that that desktop processor can range between $3,700 to $5,000, that’s a certified steal. Meanwhile, if you’re in the market for a new WFH monitor for your desk, there’s a wide range of curved and gaming ones for you to choose from.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best Dell laptop, monitor and desktop deals you can find from Dell’s sale.
Best laptop deals
- Inspiron 15 3505 Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 8GB RAM 256GB) — now $639.20, down from $899
- Inspiron 15 3515 Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 8GB RAM 256GB) – now $639.20, down from $899
- Dell G15 5515 Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 8GB 256GB RTX 3050) — now $999, down from $1,499
- Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Laptop (12th Gen i7-1260P 32GB RAM 1TB SSD Iris Xe 3.5K OLED) – now $3,039.22, down from $3,799.02
- Inspiron 16 2-in-1 7620 Laptop (12th Gen i5-1235U 12GB RAM 512GB) — now $1,299, down from $1,999
- Inspiron 16 5620 Laptop (12th Gen i7-1260P 16GB RAM 512GB) – now $1,299.20, down from $2,259
- Alienware x14 Gaming Laptop (12th Gen i7-12700H 16GB RAM 512GB SSD RTX 3060) – now $2,399, down from $2,998.75
- Alienware M15 R5 Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 16GB RAM 512GB SSD RTX 3050 Ti) – now $1,699, down from $2,599
Best monitor deals
- Dell 32 Curved Monitor — now $239, down from $598.99
- Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $279, down from $
- Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor — now $389, down from $599
- Dell 27 4K UHD USB-C Monitor — now $399, down from $649
- Dell 34 Curved Monitor — now $529, down from $999
- Alienware 38 Curved AW3821DW Gaming Monitor — now $1,599, down from $2,499
- Alienware 34″ AW3423DW Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor – now $1,839.20, down from $2,299
Best desktop processor deals
- Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop (12th Gen i7-12700F 16GB 512GB SSD 3070 RTX) — now $2,599.04, down from $4,599
- Alienware Aurora Ryzen R14 Gaming Desktop 9 (5900X 32GB 512GB SSD 3080 RTX) — now $3,199.04, down from $4,999
- Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop (Ryzen 7 16GB RAM 512GB SSD RTX 3060 Ti LHR) – now $1,999.20, down from $3,699
- Dell XPS 8950 Desktop (12th Gen Core i7-12700 32GB RAM 1TB SSD RTX 3070 LHR) — now $2,249, down from $4,399
- Dell XPS 8950 Desktop (12th Gen Core i9-12900K 32GB RAM 1TB SSD RTX 3080 LHR) – now $2,999, down from $5,499
You can explore the full EOFY sale on Dell laptops, monitors and desktops at eBay Australia from here.
