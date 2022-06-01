Court Awards Johnny Depp $US15 ($21) Million in Defamation Case Verdict

After six weeks of tabloid headlines, the seven-person jury in the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation case reached a verdict on Wednesday. They ruled in favour of Depp, stating they believed that Heard should be held liable for her statements about his alleged abuse. The jury took almost 13 hours to come to the decision and awarded Depp $US15 ($21) million total ($US10 ($14) million compensatory, $US5 ($7) million punitive). Heard received $US2 ($3) million in her countersuit.

Originally, the case began as Depp, best known for roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, suing his ex-wife, Heard (best-known currently for her role in the DC Cinematic universe as Aquaman’s Mera, the co-ruler of Atlantis) for $US50 ($69) million over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post. In the post, Heard claimed to be “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” which Depp believed defamed him as an abuser. Heard then counter-sued for $US100 ($139) million, claiming Depp’s denial of her abuse charges defamed her back. Over the course of six weeks, the actors, their lawyers, and a roster of Hollywood talent have been battling back and forth about the charges and allegations. And, we’re covering it here now because the case brought to light allegations and rumours that Depp believes he lost franchise roles in Fantastic Beasts and impacted the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean films due to the situation, while Heard claims it impacted her role in the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Fans of Depp have engaged in long-running campaigns to target Heard’s role in the upcoming sequel — leading to Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa to defend keeping Heard’s presence in the sequel, according to statements given under testimony during the trial.

There’s also a huge throughline of toxic fandom with the case. Fans of both Depp and Heard have been hugely vocal online in support of the actors, turning the trial proceedings into a playground for a bizarre subgenre of culture reaction videos, memes, and swaths of abuse from fans, particularly directed towards Heard. It comes at a time when these kinds of vociferous fandom reactions are once again having a distressing reactionary moment, with the Depp/Heard trial concluding just as racist fans attacking Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram have been met with defiant reaction from her co-workers and Lucasfilm in defence.

One has to wonder though, now that the court has ruled in favour of Depp, will the chaos end? Will both sides be ok with the court’s decision or will things be escalated again? Can, or should, either actor get back to their previous fame or is it now more infamy? Either way, it’s rare that the public gets to see such a sad, terrible situation play out in the public eye and now it’s come to a conclusion.

Update, June 1 at 3:47pm: Heard posted the following statement on Twitter.

