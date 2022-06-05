Black Adam’s New Posters Hopefully Mean the Movie’s About to Come Out

DC’s Black Adam movie has hypothetically existed for a good amount of time. If it weren’t for a sizzle reel of 2022 DC movies a few months ago, plus the Rock’s recurring promise that “the hierarchy of of power in the DC Universe is about to change,” you could reasonably think this and The Flash were Schrodinger’s superhero films. But wouldn’t you know it, we’re meant to finally get a trailer this week, and along with that trailer, we’ve got some splashy new posters to gawk at.

Johnson tweeted a foursome of artful posters over the weekend, and they all look pretty sweet. One of them shows Johnson’s titular antihero in his full costume, cape included, which definitely makes him look imposing. More important are the other three posters, which give us our best look at the film’s take on the Justice Society of America. For the film, the JSA consists only of four members: Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). Two of the posters have Adam standing alongside the iconic superhero team, but the most interesting poster of the bunch shows Hawkman and Adam flying towards one another, no doubt ready to duke it out.

JUNE 8th.

Our world premiere trailer of #BlackAdam⚡️ and the long awaited introduction of DC's JSA.

Justice Society of America. #Hawkman #DrFate#Cyclone #AtomSmasher #JSA

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. #ManInBlack pic.twitter.com/ok0c5R36wf — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 3, 2022

Much like the plot of the movie itself, the details of the JSA’s involvement in this film have been tantalizingly vague. We do know, at least from the aforementioned sizzle reel, that Fate — as his human identity, Kent Nelson — will try to convince Adam to join their small team of heroes. However long he manages to make nice with the JSA, it seems like they’ll definitely take issue with his willingness to kill. Not just because heroes don’t do that, but also because his kills are said to be pretty brutal.

We’ll have to wait until Wednesday to see if Black Adam and its violence will live up to the hype ahead of its (hopefully definitive) October 12 release. Until then, these posters will hopefully make for good phone wallpapers.

