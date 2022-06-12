Billy Kametz, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and Promare Voice Actor, Passes Away at 35

Billy Kametz, an anime and video game voice actor, has passed away at the age of 35. Kametz, whose credits include voicing Josuke Higashikata in the English dub of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable and Galo Thymos in Studio Trigger’s hit anime film Promare, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer back in April.

On Kametz’s GoFundMe page headed up by his event agent A. Jinnie McManus, she revealed that Kametz had passed away earlier in the week on Thursday, June 9. Following notifying his loved ones of his passing, McManus announced that his page which will remain active until this Tuesday, June 14. Any donations that had yet to be used for his treatments to go towards paying for his service, or the Colon Cancer Coalition.

Along with the aforementioned Jojo’s and Promare, Kametz’s voice work includes Nicolo in Attack on Titan, Arden in Seven Deadly Sins, and Ferdinand in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. His most recent work includes voicing Jerram in Square Enix’s tactical-RPG Triangle Strategy, which released this past March, and Nenji Ogata in 2020’s 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.

In a statement on the GFM page, McManus expressed her gratitude towards everyone who managed to donate and gave Kametz their well wishes. “I hope you know how appreciated you all were and how much strength you provided,” she wrote. Both her and Kametz, she said, were “blown away” by the support given to them by fans and the voice acting community and the weeks prior to his passing. “He wanted everyone to know how much it was appreciated and thanks everyone, especially his fans who he loved so much. Know that he left this world peacefully, knowing how loved he is and always will be. I miss my friend terribly. But it comforts me that his legacy will continue with his work and all of the fans who are even now discovering what an extraordinary man he was.”

Our thoughts are with the Kametz family at this time. You can send your own online condolences to Kametz’s loved ones here.

