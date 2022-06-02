7 Early Bird Tech Deals From eBay’s EOFY Sale

That’s right folks, EOFY madness is upon us already and it’s never too early to start shopping for a great deal. A few retailers have launched sale offers that are waiting to be claimed, including eBay which is offering an extra 20% off stacks of tech that are waiting to be claimed.

In case you’re not quite sure what the EOFY sales are all about, allow us to explain. The End of Financial Year Sale (usually recognised as EOFYS) and is an annual event that kicks off from June 1 until June 30.

As you can imagine, it coincides with the end of the current financial year, which gives shoppers a chance to snag some heavily discounted items that they can potentially lodge as part of their tax return. Think a new work laptop, standing desk or any other equipment that you might need to deck out your home office.

Of course, there are plenty of other products on sale too, from gaming consoles to clothing and homewares. Many retailers use this big sale event to get rid of any stock that’s been hanging around in their inventory, so they can make more room for new products that will arrive later in the year. Sounds like a win-win to us.

Over the next few weeks, you’ll see us update this list with more great deals we’ve spotted, so remember to bookmark this page and check back every so often. We’re even prepared to arm you with a promo code or two so you can make the most of eBay’s EOFY sale.

Now, onto the deals!

The best early bird tech deals you can find in eBay’s EOFY sale

We love a Dyson over here at Gizmodo Australia so whenever we spot one with a couple hundred dollars knocked off, it stops us dead in our tracks. If you haven’t upgraded to a Dyson yet, now’s your best chance.

The Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum is perfect for homes that have a furry friend or two. Not only does it possess supreme suctioning capabilities for carpets or hardwood floors, but it also transforms into a handheld so you can suck up any grass or fur that’s made its way into your car.

Use the promo code FYXTRA to bring your discount up to 25% off.

Shop it here for $759.05 (down from $999).

If you’re looking for a new work laptop or extra monitor to complement your home office set-up, there’s a bunch of Dell products on sale that will do nicely.

With up to 20% off storewide, you’ll find deals on Dell’s popular Alienware gaming range to its ultra-portable and versatile Inspiron laptop range. Just use the code DSLL22 to claim your discount during eBay’s EOFY sale.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve spotted (because there’s a lot) – check them out below:

If you want to check out more bonza Dell deals, you can find them all here.

If you’re after a pair of headphones that can do it all, you’ll want to consider these underrated House of Marley headphones. These active noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones focus on all the good stuff, including acoustic performance, comfort and connectivity. Plus, it sports a killer battery life of up to 24 hours with ANC in use, or up to 35 hours without.

Just use the code PLSAVE20 at checkout to claim your 20% off.

Shop it here for $159.20 (down from $349.95).

Making the perfect cup of coffee is an artform, but it’s one that can be learned. While we all love a barista made coffee, it’s something that can be recreated at home. And it might even save you a pretty penny.

If you’d like to practice nailing a cappuccino or espresso at home, you’ll want to pick up this Breville coffee machine that’s part of eBay’s huge EOFY sale. It features a water temperature sensor (because nobody likes a cup of burnt coffee), and a razer precision dose that smoothly controls the exact amount of coffee that’s delivered to the basket.

You can use eBay’s EOFY code PLFY20 at checkout to claim your 20% off.

You can shop it here for $255.36 (down from $449).

If you’re ready to join the Nintendo Switch party, you’re better off upgrading to the OLED model rather than the original. Not only does it come with 64GB storage (which is double the amount the regular model has), but it also sports a bigger and brighter screen that will really bring your games to life.

You can grab the Nintendo Switch OLED model here for $499 (down from $539).

A soundbar is the game changer that every household needs if you want to take your movie night to the next level. Whether you’re rewatching Game of Thrones or catching up on the latest episode of Euphoria, you probably know all too well the frustration of snatching up the remote and dialling up the volume just so you can hear the characters talk in whispers. But then the theme song suddenly comes on and ruptures your eardrums.

Yeah, we hate that too. That’s why a soundbar is a great asset to any living room situation and this JBL one will cut that nonsense right out.

You can use eBay’s EOFY code PLFY20 to claim 20% off this product.

Shop the JBL soundbar from eBay’s EOFY sale here for $141.60 (down from $177).

Who doesn’t want a 75-inch screen TV? Bigger is always better when it comes to TV screens. This Sony TV features a bright, LED display with your favourite streaming platforms built in. It even has 3D compatibility, so you can watch 3D movies come to life right in your living room.

Shop it here for $2,695 (down from $2,999).