From Gaming Keyboards to 2-In-1 Laptops, These Are the Best PC Deals You Can Grab Right Now

Now that we’ve entered the EOFY period, expect to be swept away by a wave of deals left, right and centre. If you want to grab yourself a new laptop, monitor or keyboard before tax time, there’s no better moment than now. Especially with great PC deals from up to 40% off select HP laptops, up to 60% off select Lenovo products, up to 40% off ASUS monitors and accessories as well as up to 20% off select Dell laptops and monitors. Phew.
Whether your computer is in need of some long-overdue upgrades, you’re looking to build your first gaming rig from scratch, or you’re just looking for a solution to stop internet dead zones in your house – there’s plenty around to choose from.
From Wi-Fi routers to gaming mice and fancy surround sound headsets, here are some of the best PC deals available in Australia right now.
Table of Contents
Best headset deals
- ASUS ROG Delta RGB Gaming Headset – now $177.98 (down from $235.54)
- ASUS ROG Theta 7.1 USB-C Gaming Headset – now $342.25 (down from $413.87 )
- Corsair Void Elite 7.1 Surround Sound Headset – now $69 (down from $129)
- EPOS GSP 601 Gaming Headset – now $99 (down from $319)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Headset – now $112.90 (down from $159)
- Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset – now $87.51 (down from $109.39)
- Lenovo Legion H300 Stereo Gaming Headset – now $50.63 (down from $99)
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Headset – now $139 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Kraken X Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – now $49 (down from $89)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Headset – now $65 (down from $139)
Best keyboard deals
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope Deluxe RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $164.13 (down from $299)
- Dell Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $17 8.62 using code DSLL22 (down from $389)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $115.50 (down from $229)
- Lenovo Legion KM300 RGB Gaming Combo Keyboard and Mouse – now $64.12 (down from $89)
- Lenovo Legion K200 Backlit Spill-Resistant Gaming Keyboard – now $49.04 (down from $99)
- Logitech G G915 Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $235 (down from $379.95)
- Logitech G Pro X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $169 (down from $249.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard – now $239 (down from $394.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard (Tenkeyless) – now $99 (down from $179.95)
- Razer Huntsman Elite Optical Gaming Keyboard – now $260.88 (down from $379.95)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Gaming Keyboard – now $119 (down from $219.95)
Best laptop and tablet deals
- ASUS VivoBook 14 Laptop (i5-1021u, 256GB SSD) – now $900 (down from $1,144.45)
- ASUS VivoBook 14 Laptop (i7-1165g7, 512GB SSD) – now $1,198 (down from $1,799)
- Dell G15 5515 Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 8GB 256GB RTX 3050) – now $974.02 using code DSLL22 (down from $1,499)
- Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (i7-1195G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – now $1,519.24 (down from $2,048.99)
- HP Omen Laptop (i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, 512 GB) – now $2,099 (down from $3,000)
- HP Pavilion 13-bb0024TU Laptop – now $799 (down from $1,149)
- HP Pavilion 15.6 Laptop (i5-1155G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – now $959 (down from $1,599)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i Laptop (i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – now $1,516 (down from $2,199)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (i7-1165G7,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – now $1,371 (down from $1,899)
- MSI GS75 Stealth Laptop – now $1,762.34 (down from $4,799)
- MSI GT75 Titan Laptop – now $1,854.85 (down from $3,675)
- Samsung Galaxy S7 FE Tablet (64GB) – now $664 (down from $799)
Best mice deals
- ASUS TUF Gaming M3 Wired Gaming Mouse – now $34.30 (down from $49)
- HP Omen Photon Wireless Mouse – now $119 (down from $209)
- Lenovo Yoga Bluetooth Wireless Mouse – now $61.55 (down from $80.45)
- Logitech G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse – now $29 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G G502 Lightspeed Mouse – now $144.50 (down from $269.95)
- Logitech G703 Hero Lightspeed Mouse – now $118.80 (down from $189)
- Razer Basilisk X Gaming Mouse – now $53 (down from $109.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse – now $69 (down from $139.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Mouse – now $115 (down from $224.95)
- Razer Viper Mini Mouse – now $45 (down from $74.95)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Mouse – now $74.53 (down from $119)
Best PC monitor deals
- BenQ 27″ 2K QHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $449 (down from $549)
- Lenovo D32qc-20 31.5″ QHD Curved Monitor – now $399 (down from $499)
- Lenovo Qreator 27-inch Premium UHD IPS Monitor – now $699 (down from $899)
- Lenovo G24-10 Gaming Monitor – now $199 (down from $299)
- LG 32″ 4K UHD Monitor – now $479 (down from $569)
- LG 34″ WFHD IPS Monitor – now $499 (down from $549)
Use the code DSLL22 to save an extra 22% off Dell monitors over at eBay Australia:
- Dell 27 Gaming Monitor – now $467.02 (down from $799)
- Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $379.27 (down from $599)
Best Wi-Fi router deals
- ASUS RT-AX89X 12-Stream AX6000 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $576.15 (down from $799)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $319 (down from $479)
- Netgear RAX70 Nighthawk AX6600 AX8 8-Stream Tri-Band WiFi 6 Router – now $399 (down from $549)
- TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh System (3-Pack) – now $260 (down from $299.95)
Best PC accessory and hardware deals
- Corsair Carbide 678C Low Noise Tempered Glass ATX Case – now $199 (down from $279)
- Corsair 5000D Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Case – now $175 (down from $235)
- Elgato Wave:1 Condenser Microphone – now $158.17 (down from $239)
- HP Omen 300 Mouse Pad – now $29 (down from $40)
- Lenovo USB-C 3-in-1 Hub – now $34.99 (down from $99)
- Razer Seiren Mini microphone – now $55.49 (down from $89)