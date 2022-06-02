Telstra’s Budget Brand Belong Will Double Your Mobile Data for a Year

Telstra’s budget brand Belong has kicked off its EOFY sale, offering double data for a whole year on its top two SIM-only mobile plans.

This means new customers will get 80GB on Belong’s $35 SIM-only plan for the first year, while those taking up the $45 per month plan will get 200GB. After the first year is up, these allowances will revert to 40GB and 100GB respectively.

Here are Belong’s EOFY plans:

Since the plans are contract-free, you’re always free to switch providers after your double data expires. These offers run until June 30.

When it comes to the $35 plan, Belong isn’t quite the best deal on the market, but it’s a strong contender. Here’s how it compares:

Optus MVNO Circles.Life is a solid choice with a 100GB plan for $23 per month for your first six months. After your first six months, you’ll pay $45 per month, however. To get this deal, use the promo code 1000WOEOFY before the end of June.

Southern Phone has a similar offer: you’ll pay $35 per month for your first six months for 100GB, and $55 per month thereafter. Southern Phone is also powered by the Optus network.

When looking at bigger plans, Belong offers better value for the first year than other plans with more than 100GB.

Vodafone’s $45 per month plan includes 120GB of data, but that data lasts for the life of your plan. This offer runs until June 30 too.

SpinTel will do 200GB for $55 per month for your first six months with the telco, but you’ll then pay $65 per month after.

If you’re really looking for a lot of data, Optus has a 500GB plan for $65 per month. This pricing does however only last for your first six months, after which you’ll pay $115 per month.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.