The Beavis and Butt-Head Trailer Is Here and We’re in for the Dumbest Sci-Fi Movie Ever Made

A wise man once said, ‘The more things change, the more they suck’. That wise man was Butt-Head, of Beavis and Butt-Head fame, of course. And with a Beavis and Butt-Head revival in the works, we just gotta hope the changes are the correct ones and that the new movie doesn’t suck.

Back in January we learned a new movie “and more” featuring the mind-bogglingly stupid teen delinquents is coming to Paramount+. This was thanks to a tweet from Mike Judge, creator of the animated television series. But we now have a release date for Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. It’s coming to Paramount+ in Australia on June 24.

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022

“No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape,” Judge tweeted at the time. And look, same.

Beavis and Butt-Head trailer

The dynamic duo have finally extracted themselves from their couch — but their horny snark is still very much intact. Behold, the first trailer for Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the long-awaited to follow-up to the duo’s 1996 feature Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

The boys are headed to space, like the billionaire tech bros. How 2022 of them. Dick jokes! Sixty-nine jokes! The return of Cornholio! Plus… smart phones, winged unicorns and aliens?

Here’s the official synopsis:

“After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.”

As my colleague in the U.S. puts it, You can imagine Beavis and Butt-Head are in for rude awakenings in 2022 which is a very different world than theirs. There’s streaming now which could be a game changer for them. Although their ongoing quest to lose their virginities might still pose the same challenges as it did back in their day.

Who is playing who?

Creator Mike Judge is, of course, still providing the iconic voices of both Beavis and Butt-Head; the rest of the cast includes comedy talent like Chris Diamantopoulos (Mickey Mouse on The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse), Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death), Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery), and Brian Huskey (Bob’s Burgers), as well as Gary Cole, Chi McBride, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr and Jimmy O. Yang, according to Variety. The report also notes that “in addition to the film, Paramount+ will roll out new Beavis and Butt-Head content over the rest of the year. The complete original series, they said, will be released on an unconfirmed date, and a new revival series is expected to release by the end of the year.

Some Beavis and Butt-Head context

The new movie will be the first sequel to the 1997 masterpiece Beavis And Butt-Head: Do America. Which was actually released by Paramount Pictures.

The controversial series originally aired in 1993 through 1997. I’ve tried explaining to Gen Z-ers why this crass TV show featuring two metalhead teens was utter brilliance. And despite it being a cornerstone of my youth, it’s hard to convince them Beavis and Butt-Head wasn’t just boring and vulgar.

Beavis and Butt-Head is basically about the two titular heroes sitting around all day watching music videos, eating junk food and partaking in toilet humour, there’s also violence and they “try to score chicks”.

The last time we saw Beavis and/or Butt-Head loitering at the Maxi-Mart was 2011 when MTV commissioned a short season of new episodes.

This isn’t the first time there’s been chatter of a proper Beavis and Butt-Head revival. The head-banging, couch-dwelling masters of snark were expected to make a comeback in 2020. At the time, it was said the series would be “a reimagining” (read: would appeal to Gen Z) with Judge aboard to write, produce and again do those the familiar voices.

Anyway, fingers crossed this revival doesn’t suck.

Heh-heh-heh.

This article has been updated since it was first published.