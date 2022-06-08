NASA to Launch Three Rockets From the Arnhem Space Centre in the NT

On the Gove Peninsula in the Northern Territory sits the Arnhem Space Centre. It’s developed, owned and operated by a company by the name of Equatorial Launch Australia. While the company name might be a little on the bland side, what it’s about to do is anything but.

Equatorial Launch Australia, which also goes by ‘ELA’, will be making Australia’s first commercial space launch, alongside its client, NASA.

The launch will take place this Sunday evening, June 26, 2022.

The launch is also NASA’s first launch from a fully commercial spaceport. In total, three scientific suborbital sounding rockets will be launched between 26 June and 12 July 2022 from the Arnhem Space Centre. The others are planned for July 4 and July 12.

This will be the first time NASA launches rockets from a commercial facility outside of the U.S.. They will also be the first NASA rockets launched from Australia since 1995, when launches were conducted from the Royal Australian Air Force Woomera Range Complex.

Around 75 NASA personnel will be in Australia for the launches. The NASA missions will investigate heliophysics, astrophysics and planetary science phenomena only observable from the southern hemisphere.

Why did NASA pick the Arnhem Space Centre? Well, given it’s located 12 degrees south of the equator on the Gulf of Carpentaria, the centre offers unique benefits for space launches. ELA touted the centre as also being unique, as most spaceports are government owned and/or operated facilities.

“Having NASA as our first customer is not only a great endorsement of our spaceport, but it places us at the forefront of global commercial space and proves that through ELA and the [Arnhem Space Centre], Australia now has a sovereign launch capability and access to space,” ELA executive chairman Michael Jones said.

“It is a tremendous honour and reward for the hard work our company has carried out in developing the ASC to have NASA launch these three missions with us”.

The Arnhem Space Centre is located on the Dhupuma Plateau near Nhulunbuy, on the lands of the Gumatj people, who are the Traditional Custodians and Landowners. According to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has thrown his support around the endeavour, traditional owners have been consulted as part of the approval process.

Jones said the company is already in advance commercial discussions with nine other major rocket companies. He also said ELA hopes to carry out at least two additional launches in 2022 before ramping up its launch cadence to over 50 (!!!) launches per year by 2024/25.

Sunday’s launch will take place in the late evening, with the BBIX rocket expected to travel to over 300kms in space. The Rocket will carry an atmospheric observation/sensing platform to observe the Alpha Centauri A & B constellations. The rockets’ first stage and payload will return to Earth and be recovered.

The rockets will be visible to NT locals from only seconds after liftoff – which is about 150 metres into the sky, until just prior to it exiting the Earth’s atmosphere.