WWDC: What to Expect and How to Tune Into Apple’s Developer Conference From Australia

Apple’s 2022 World Wide Developer Conference, better known as WWDC, will be held on tomorrow, Tuesday, June 7, giving us insight into the latest in the world of iOS, macOS and iPadOS, and potentially debuting new hardware.

In true Apple form, we have no idea what will actually be announced, with the company usually very tight-lipped on everything until the moment the stream starts.

Where to watch WWDC 2022 in Australia

WWDC itself runs from June 6 through June 10 (June 7 through June 11 in Australia) and it’s all virtual.

Apple’s keynote will take place on June 7 at 3 am AEST. If you’re up nice and early, you should be able to stream it via Apple’s website and the official Apple YouTube channel. You can keep Apple’s Event page bookmarked, as it is typically updated with additional information and a link to add the event to your calendars.

We’ll of course be updating this page once all the announcements are made, so bookmark this, too, and we’ll have everything ready by the time you wake up.

What to expect at WWDC

The only thing we can almost say for certain is that iOS 16 will make itself known at WWDC, with the 2022 version of Apple’s software expected to give us new ways of interacting with our iPhones. Here’s a closer look at what else we’re expecting.

iOS 16

The company will reportedly showcase new Health app features and debut updates to iPhone notifications, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Just don’t expect a full UI redesign, however. Not mad, iOS 15 is quite nice.

According to Gurman’s report, however, “major changes” should be coming across the system. Adding, “new ways of interacting” with iOS are to be expected. He also said there would be updates to Apple apps, though none were specifically mentioned. Other leakers claim iOS will add a crash detection system and a larger widget interface.

iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, tvOS 16

Following much the same as iOS 16, For iPad owners, iPadOS is said to be getting more multitasking features and could even gain a “pro” mode.

Updates to the software powering Apple’s Macs is also likely to be debuted at WWDC, with some new 2022 flair, as well as macOS 13 and tvOS 16 — updates to the operating systems powering the Apple Watch and Apple TV, respectively.

As our colleagues in the US note, there are also rumblings of Apple revealing rOS, or RealityOS, the software set to be the foundation of Apple’s upcoming virtual and augmented reality efforts. Apple will need to get its AR/VR platform in the hands of developers long before hardware arrives, so that apps are waiting in the wings once the first headsets hit the market. Could WWDC 2022 be the moment we see Apple make its foray into this emerging space? Possibly. Even if it doesn’t, we should hear some references to a mixed reality headset in iOS 16.

We’ll update this article as soon as we know more!