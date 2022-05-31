All of Gizmodo’s Star Wars Celebration Coverage in One Convenient Post

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Published 2 hours ago: June 1, 2022 at 2:40 am -
Filed to:ahsoka tano
ahsoka tano
Obi-Wan Kenobi's breakout young star. (Image: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars Celebration 2022 wrapped up on Sunday — though this being Gizmodo, we’ll still have a post or two coming about the convention focusing on all things from the galaxy far, far away (plus a couple of other big Lucasfilm projects). What follows, however, is the main bulk of our coverage, plus Gizmodo’s review of a certain new Disney+ series at the centre of the franchise right now. If you missed any of our posts, here’s where you can catch up!

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

