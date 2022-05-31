All of Gizmodo’s Star Wars Celebration Coverage in One Convenient Post

Star Wars Celebration 2022 wrapped up on Sunday — though this being Gizmodo, we’ll still have a post or two coming about the convention focusing on all things from the galaxy far, far away (plus a couple of other big Lucasfilm projects). What follows, however, is the main bulk of our coverage, plus Gizmodo’s review of a certain new Disney+ series at the centre of the franchise right now. If you missed any of our posts, here’s where you can catch up!
- The First Andor Trailer Is Like No Star Wars You’ve Ever Seen
- Warwick Davis’ Willow Returns in the First TV Series Trailer
- The Mandalorian Rides Again in Season 3
- This First Peek at Indiana Jones 5 Promises You That Yep, Indy’s Back
- Jon Watts’ Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Will Get Lost in Space With Jude Law
- The Mandalorian Season 3 First Footage Debuted at Star Wars Celebration
- The High Republic’s Phase 2 Takes Us to the Wild West of Star Wars
- Obi-Wan Kenobi’s First 2 Episodes Are Exactly What They Should Be
- New Documentary Series Light & Magic Will Explain Your Favourite Parts of Star Wars
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Brings Back Cal Ketsis and BD-1 for Another Adventure
- This Week’s Toy News Celebrates Those Wars Among the Stars
- The Stars of Attack of the Clones Have Some Hilarious Stories
- Here’s Some of Star Wars Celebration 2022’s Coolest Cosplay
- Star Wars: The High Republic’s Writers Look to Its Past — and Its Future
- The First Footage From Ahsoka Confirms Star Wars Rebels Link
- Ahsoka, Qui-Gon, and Count Dooku Return in New Anthology Series, Tales of the Jedi
- Tales of the Jedi’s First Footage Teases 2 Very Different Star Wars Stories
- Star Wars Celebration Revealed Even More Mandalorian Season 3 Footage
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Gets a Very Good Season 2 Trailer
- Star Wars Visions Will Return for Even More Anime Greatness
- What Was Your Favourite Part of Star Wars Celebration?
- Say Goodbye to Star Wars Celebration With These Cosplay and Costume Pics
Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.