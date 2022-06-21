Alex Ross’ Epic Marvel Heroes Mural Is Coming to Comic-Con, and You Can Buy It

Back in 2020, Alex Ross was tasked with making a humongous mural of some of Marvel Comics’ most iconic heroes to go on display at the publisher’s New York offices. But if you’ve got no reason to venture up to the corporate headquarters of a comics publisher, and are excited for San Diego Comic-Con this year, good news: you’ll soon be able to grab a copy of it for yourself.

io9 can exclusively reveal that Ross will be making prints of his Marvel: Heroes mural available for the very first time at this year’s in-person return to San Diego Comic-Con. As well as a life-sized recreation of the mural on display at Marvel HQ for fans to take photos with, Ross will release a limited-edition run of the print exclusive to Comic-Con, signed by the artist. And good news if you didn’t snag a ticket this year, as it’ll also be available to purchase online from Ross’ website for $US395 ($548) — which is also coincidentally the size of the print’s run, so you’ll have to act fast.

Image: Alex Ross

The full piece includes 35 of Marvel’s most iconic classic characters, from across the world of Mutants and Inhumans, to the Avengers and beyond, rendered in Ross’ retro-inspired style and depicting them in their most iconic costumes. Here’s a full breakdown of just who’s in it:

Ghost Rider

Namor the Sub-Mariner

She-Hulk

The Human Torch

The Silver Surfer

The Invisible Woman

Mr. Fantastic

Shang-Chi

The Vision

Spider-Woman

The Scarlet Witch

The Thing

Daredevil

Thor

Iron Man

Spider-Man

Storm

The Hulk

Captain America

Colossus

Wolverine

Black Widow

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Nightcrawler

Jean Grey/Phoenix

Cyclops

Angel

Iceman

Beast

Falcon

Black Bolt

Medusa

Hawkeye

The Punisher

The Marvel: Heroes mural print is just one of several exclusives Ross will have at Comic-Con this year — current announcements across the DC and Marvel universes include all-new prints of Batman and Moon Knight, and prints of Ross’ variant covers for Batman #125 and Black Adam: The Dark Age. You’ll be able to see more of Ross’ artwork available at the convention both online at his personal website and at booth #2415. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs July 21 through July 24.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.