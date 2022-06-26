What We Know About the AirPods Pro 2

Apple has been making itself a serious contender in the earbuds space, if for no other reason than using its AirPods makes the most of this whole end-to-end Apple thing. And now, we have some credible information about the AirPods Pro 2, the latest top-tier earbuds from Apple.

The rumour mill has well and truly kicked off for the AirPods Pro 2, so here’s everything we know so far.

AirPods Pro 2: what we know

When the AirPods Pro dropped, users of AirPods were in awe. The sound was phenomenal, noise cancellation had been nailed, Apple had improved on the original AirPods design and the comfort factor also got a plug in our review at the time.

With the third-gen AirPods announced in September, it’s only natural the next set to receive an upgrade would be the AirPods Pro.

While Apple is still tight-lipped on the next iteration of its AirPods Pro, we’re going to refer to them as the AirPods Pro 2 until we hear otherwise.

An array of new features

As reported by 9to5Mac, a developer confirmed that Apple’s can-like over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, can support a higher quality Bluetooth codec, which will improve the quality of voice calls. The report tells us this feature could come to the AirPods Pro 2. 9to5Mac also confirms that the AirPods Pro 2 will feature the next version of the H1 chip, Apple’s own audio processor. Worth noting, no AirPods have Bluetooth 5.2 and the new H1 chip would be capable of enabling this.

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported earlier this year that the audio experience on the AirPods Pro 2 will improve a lot. We’ve also heard talk that the AirPods Pro could act as somewhat of a hearing aid (advance accessibility features already enable the precursor for this right now).

We’re expecting (again, thanks to Kuo), the AirPods Pro 2 to retain the Lightning charger, as well as boast more fitness and health tracking capabilities. One big change could also be heart rate detection. Also predicted is a new Find My function. A report from Forbes tells us this tracks with previous rumours claiming the charging case will be able to make a noise so they’re easier to find.

A potential redesign

The buds themselves are expected to have the same pressure-sensitive buttons on the stems as the previous generation. But, other reports indicate the AirPods Pro 2 might not have any stems at all. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said that Apple wants to make the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 more compact by eliminating the short stem that sticks out from the bottom.

Head over to GSMArena for leaked pics of what appears to be the new AirPods.

We’ll update this article as we learn more.