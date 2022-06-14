A Very Different Kind of Batman Is Coming to Animation

There’s goats and gods abound in new posters for Thor: Love and Thunder. Chucky’s second season adds a mysterious new guest. Lana Condor plays a ghost obsessed with social media in Netflix’s Boo, Bitch. Plus, once again it cannot be stressed enough: Riverdale’s got biblical plagues now. Spoilers get!

Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios

Variety reports HBO Max Latin America has ordered Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios, a new take on the Batman mythos from Warner Bros. Animation, Particular Crowd, Mexico’s Anima and Book of Life producer, Chatrone. The story will focus on “a young Aztec boy named Yohualli Coatl, whose father, village leader Toltecatzin, is murdered by Spanish Conquistadors. Coatl flees to Tenochtitlan to warn King Moctezuma and his high priest, Yoka, of looming danger. Using the temple of Tzinacan, the bat god, as a lair, Yohualli trains with his mentor and assistant, Acatzin, developing equipment and weaponry to confront the Spaniard invasion, protect Moctezuma’s temple, and avenge his father’s death.” Juan Meza-León (Harley Quinn) is attached to direct.

Paddington in Peru

According to THR, “award-winning commercials filmmaker Dougal Wilson” is attached to direct Paddington in Peru, the third film in the Paddington franchise.

The Old Guard 2

Charlize Theron recently unveiled the black mullet she’ll sport in The Old Guard 2 while hosting the second annual block party for her own charity, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. Head over to THR for photos.

Thor: Love & Thunder

Coming Soon has seven new Love & Thunder character posters. Click through for Thor.

Alienoid

A mythical sword from the ancient Korean kingdom of Goreyo opens a portal to present-day Earth just as aliens invade in the trailer for Alienoid.

Chucky

According to Deadline, Lara Jean Chorostecki (Freddie Lounds on Hannibal) has joined the second season of Chucky in a currently undisclosed role.

The Orville

The trailer for this week’s episode of The Orville invites you to “get your existential rocks off” with “The Mortality Paradox.”

Roswell, New Mexico

The Roswell, New Mexico gang hatch a plan to capture Bonnie and Clyde in the trailer for “Subterranean Homesick Alien.”

Riverdale

Riverdale contends with the seven biblical plagues of Egypt in the trailer for its June 26 return episode.

Boo, Bitch

Finally, Lana Condor plays a ghost whose unfinished business is to become a social media star in the trailer for Netflix’s new series, Boo, Bitch.

