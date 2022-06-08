The News Of Tomorrow, Today

A New Ghostbusters Cartoon Will Haunt Netflix

A still from the opening of the 1986 Real Ghostbusters cartoon. (Screenshot: Ghost Corps)

If you heard Netflix was losing customers and struggling, well… that’s absolutely true. But you wouldn’t know it from the streaming service’s weeklong announcement-a-palooza Geeked Week, which has been filled with trailers, news, and brand-new announcements of new movies and series determined to keep your eyeballs (and clearance to charge your credit card once a month). And the newest major addition to Netflix is also the newest major addition to the Ghostbusters franchise.

Specifically, a new Ghostbusters animated series is on the way from Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-writers Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman (the latter of whom also directed). There are zero details at the moment — we don’t know if the series is based around the original four stars, the “next generation” seen in Afterlife, or perhaps another group altogether. Given how huge the prescence of Venkman, Stantz, Spengler, and Zeddemore loomed over the recent sequel — some more literally than others — my money would be that the show will follow their further supernatural adventures rather than focus on Egon’s grandkids Phoebe and Trevor, but who knows. But I will bet my first-born child that Slimer is involved.

Today is technically Ghostbusters Day, so there may be more details forthcoming on the show‚ or on other projects related to the busting of ghosts. Stay tuned!

Editor's Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

