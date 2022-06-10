A Dragon Age Animated Series Is Coming to Netflix

Netflix has revealed a new collaboration with iconic RPG studio Bioware will see the world of grim fantasy series Dragon Age come to animated life on the streamer with Dragon Age: Absolution, a new series produced by Red Dog Culture House.

Although details were kept scarce about just when in the fantasy franchise’s timeline Absolution will take place, the series will take fans to the dark magocracy of the Tevinter Imperium, the rare society ruled by mages in Thedas, the world of Dragon Age, where practitioners of magic are heavily controlled and limited by the church. The series will be showrun by Mairghread Scott, best known for her work on Transformers: Robots in Disguise, Star Wars: Resistance, and Marvel’s recent Guardians of the Galaxy animated series.

Dragon Age is no stranger to animation, with several tie-in direct-to-video films made for the franchise around the releases of the games, but Absolution will follow an original cast of characters — and take fans to the realm of Tevinter, a major location from the series largely left unexplored in the games to this point. The fourth game in the franchise, recently titled Dreadwolf and expected to release some time in 2023, will further explore the region, so consider this perhaps something of a prelude, even if we currently know little of how Absolution’s story and characters could connect to the upcoming game.

Dragon Age: Absolution will release on Netflix in December 2022.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.