Why Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani Is the Perfect Kamala Khan

CW has held onto the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters long enough to release a full trailer. Three Thousand Years of Longing, the latest from Fury Road’s George Miller, dropped a poster yesterday, so we’re expecting a trailer… soon. Boogity, boogity, boogity, let’s go spoilers!

Ms. Marvel

The official twitter for Ms. Marvel has released a special behind-the-scenes featurette starring Iman Vellani and introducing us to the people who are working to bring the new series to Disney+. It’s incredibly charming, and shows off some of the conflicts that will face the teenage superhero in her series, which will be available to stream June 8.

Chucky

Chucky creator and EP Don Mancini confirmed Fiona Dourif’s return to season two on his social media. The second season is currently in production and will launch on USA and SYFY this fall.

Nightbitch

Deadline reports Amy Adams in attached to star in Nightbitch, a “darkly comic horror film” at Annapurna and Fox Searchlight from director Marielle Heller. Based on the novel by Rachel Yoder, the story follows “a woman thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler in the suburbs, who slowly embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, as she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a canine.”

Merciless

Deadline also reports Frank Grillo will star in Merciless, a horror-thriller from director Liam O’Donnell in which a ghost makes the mistake of possessing the wife of “the government’s top interrogator.” Driven to drive the spirit from her body, he “seeks vengeance on those who were closest to the entity in its previous life… only to discover that everything is not what it appears to be.”

Scurry

Bloody-Disgusting also reports Barry Pepper is attached to star in Scurry, an action-horror film in which “the city is under attack by a monstrous threat. Two strangers, a family man with everything to live for and a criminal with nothing to lose, find themselves trapped belowground during the chaos. Badly injured and with limited resources, they must navigate a treacherous, narrowing tunnel in hopes of finding an exit before they bleed out. Fear and desperation consume them as the threat closes in and they soon discover they have more to fear than each other.”

Monsterverse

Legendary revealed on twitter that Matt Shankman has been tapped to direct the first two episodes of Monsterverse, which will air on Apple+

Dark Faces

Bloody-Disgusting has word Mathieu Turi (Meander) will direct Dark Faces, a film set in 1956 France in which “a bunch of coal miners embark with a strange professor to get some samples 1000 meters underground. After the collapse of the mine, they can’t go back, and try to find a way out. Following, “they discover an ancient crypt, and awaken a legendary bloodthirsty creature.” Samuel Le Bihan, Amir El Kacem, and Thomas Solivérès star.

Enys Men

Deadline reports NEON has acquired Enys Men, the latest film from Bait director, Mark Jenkins. Starring Mary Woodvine and Edward Rowe, the film concerns “a wildlife volunteer” who “descends into a terrifying metaphysical and ecosophical journey that challenges her grip on reality, pushing her into a living nightmare” on an “uninhabited island off the British coast” in 1973.

Three Thousand Years of Longing

George Miller’s genie movie starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton now has a poster. You can expect a full trailer sometime today.

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers

We also have four new posters for the Rescue Rangers movie, available today on Disney+.

Fast X

Vin Diesel shared a photo of himself with new franchise star Brie Larson on Instagram.

The Munsters

Elsewhere, Uncle Gillbert paid the Munsters a visit in set footage from Rob Zombie’s Instragram.

The Devil’s Hour

Jessica Raine visits Peter Capaldi in prison in this strange teaser for The Devil’s Hour, a horror film about a woman “who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33 am.”

Serpent of Death

We also have a trailer for Serpent of Death, a.k.a. Snake, a new giant snake movie from China in which “a group of people travelling by boat along a river makes the startling discovery of a new breed of mutated snake that has become the king of the jungle.”

Twisted Metal

Thomas Hayden Church has joined the cast of the video game-turned-TV series Twisted Metal as Agent Stone, “a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgments. Agent Stone will stop at nothing to bring law and order back to the Divided States of America, and will kill anyone in his path who defies his power.”

Godzilla: The Legendary Series

/Film reports Matt Shakman (Wandavision) has been hired to direct the first two episodes of the currently untitled Godzilla series at Apple TV+.

Legacies

CW president Mark Pedowitz promises Legacies will enjoy a “proper series finale” following its recent cancelation.

There will be a proper series finale. I do know from talking to [creator] Julie [Plec], there is a perfect proper season finale, series finale.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor also revealed Obi-Wan is “not able to use the Force” when we meet him at the beginning of his new Disney+ series.

At the end of the third episode, the Jedi Order are all but destroyed, and those who aren’t killed have gone into hiding and can’t communicate with each other. So for 10 years, Obi-Wan has been in hiding, he can’t communicate with any of his old comrades, he’s living a pretty solitary life. He’s not able to use the Force, so in a way he’s lost his faith. It’s like somebody who’s stepped away from their religion or something, if you like. The only responsibility to his past life is looking over Luke Skywalker, who he’s delivered to Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru.

Stargirl

Brec Bessinger revealed the third season of Stargirl focuses on a murder mystery in a recent interview with TV Line.

You know what, I’m just gonna say it… Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is.

Gotham Knights

The CW’s Gotham Knights now has a poster.

The Winchesters

Finally, the secret origin of Sam and Dean’s parents is revealed in the trailer for The CW’s Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL_vwl4XUwBanner art by Jim Cook

