Watchmen’s Nicole Kassell Will Direct the She-Ra Live-Action Series

The live-action She-Ra currently in development at Amazon has hired Nicole Kassell as the series director, says Variety. Kassell is a well-known streaming service director and executive producer, who has worked on genre shows such as Watchmen, Westworld, and The Leftovers. While a pilot order is still up in the air, if Amazon were to ask Kassell to bring She-Ra to the screen, it would be the first time the beloved ‘80s character appeared in a live-action show.

She-Ra is still in very early stages. No writers have been brought on to work on the pilot, or any other part of the show. So while we have Kassell and Bezos bucks attached, we really don’t have much else of anything to go on. It has been stated that DreamWorks Animation will be on board as an executive producer in some capacity (after having produced Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), but the only thing we’ve got is that this will be an independent story, and will not be connected to the animated series.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power first aired in 2018, helmed by ND Stevenson, of Nimona fame. Running for five seasons (it ended in 2020), it was Stevenson’s first venture into film, and the resulting series was complex and layered, and received multiple awards, which included nods from the Emmys and GLAAD. The original She-Ra was a side character in He-Man, although she was later spun out into a standalone show, She-Ra the Princess of Power, which ran from 1985-87. We’ll keep you updated on the live-action She-Ra series as and when we learn more details.

