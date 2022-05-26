Warwick Davis’ Willow Returns in the First TV Series Trailer

As Star Wars Celebration continues in Anaheim, it’s not just Star Wars fans that are getting the scoop. Audiences have just been shown a trailer for the upcoming Disney+ TV continuation of the beloved 1988 fantasy movie starring Warwick Davis, Willow, and now, you can watch it, too.

Warwick Davis reprises his role as the titular Willow, a sorcerer who (in the original) sought to protect the prophesied child destined to become empress. In this epic trailer featuring a fantastically magical Warwick Davis and a new plucky group of rag-tag adventurers as they attempt to restore balance to their world. It is now confirmed that this is not an adaption or a remake, but a continuation of the original Willow film, starring the same character.

The Willow series will follow a new character, Princess Kit (played by Ruby Cruz) as she attempts to rescue her twin brother. Erin Kellyman (Solo and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Amar Chadha-Patel also star as an aspiring warrior and a petty thief, respectively, who agree to help Kit save the Prince. Willow will also star Ellie Bamber as a “kitchen maid,” as well as Tony Revolori and Dempsey Bryk.

Davis offered this behind-the-scenes set visit with the cast last year, producing a wildly charming and delightful little featurette ahead of the show’s release. At the time of this featurette, it was not known whether or not Davis would return to the world of Willow.

Forget what you know, or think you know, and meet the young(er) cast of Willow, an Original Series streaming on @DisneyPlus in 2022. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/e83UZ67tCd — Willow (@WillowOfficial) November 12, 2021

Willow is scheduled to be released November 30, 2022 on Disney+.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.