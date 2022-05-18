Updates From Echo, Disenchanted 2, and More

Vin Diesel shares a tiny new look at Riddick 4. Hocus Pocus 2 sets a September release date. The Witcher season 3 casts some sorceresses. Plus, what’s coming on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Spoilers, away!

Mary’s Monster

Deadline reports Clara Rugaard will play Mary Shelley opposite Kit Harington as “the monster,” in Mary’s Monster, a new “period film” with “a contemporary sheen” dealing with Shelley’s “mental struggle to write her seminal novel,” Frankenstein. The outlet additionally reports Ferdia Walsh-Peelo will play Percy Bysshe Shelley, while Sebastian de Souza has been cast as Byron.

Occupation: Rainfall 2

Bloody-Disgusting has word Jeremy Piven, Casper Van Dien, Tricia Helfer, Liam McIntyre and Danny Trejo have joined the cast of Occupation: Rainfall 2, a sequel to the 2020 film in which “Earth’s resistance is thrown into chaos as an ominous new threat ruthlessly hunts down the humans that are left, and any aliens who have joined them. With no clear leader and struggling to find common ground, the resistance finds itself on the brink of destruction. Aboard the Mothership, a group of survivors, plan to strike at the heart of the Alien threat – the Rainfall weapon – as the fate of all life hangs in the balance.”

Wizards!

Meanwhile, /Film reports Pete Davidson, Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski and Sean Harris will star in Wizards! at A24, a new film from Australian writer-director David Michôd co-written with actor Joel Edgerton. The story follows “two hapless pothead beach-bar operators (Davidson and Rogowski) who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone.” Presumably, the treasure is of supernatural origin.

Hocus Pocus 2

Bloody-Disgusting reports Hocus Pocus 2 will now premiere September 30, 2022 on Disney+.

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Filming has officially wrapped on Teen Wolf: The Movie.

That's a WRAP on Teen Wolf: The Movie! 🎬

Congratulations to the entire cast and crew on bringing the best pack back together. 🐺

The #TeenWolfMovie is coming to @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/NhRaZCzQJV — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) May 17, 2022

Disenchanted

Elsewhere, a new image of Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph reveals the Enchanted sequel premieres this Thanksgiving on Disney+.

Here’s your 🤩FIRST LOOK🤩 at Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney’s #Disenchanted. See the Original movie streaming this Thanksgiving on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/hudDI5FUsR — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 17, 2022

Riddick 4: Furya

Vin Diesel shared a storyboard from his planned fourth Riddick movie on Instagram.

Finally got a chance to see some of the new Riddick materials that DT sent over. Wow, exciting is an understatement. FURYA! Happy creative Sunday! All love, Always.

Doctor Who

Rachel Talalay confirmed on Twitter she’ll return to direct Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary special.

💙💙+🎬 — Rachel Talalay (@rtalalay) May 17, 2022

The Witcher

According to Redanian Intelligence, Rochelle Rose has joined the cast of The Witcher’s third season as Margarita Laux-Antille, “a powerful sorceress who replaced Tissaia de Vries as rector of Aretuza,” while Safiyaa Ingar joins as fellow sorceress Keira Metz.

Season 3 of #TheWitcher Finds Two Powerful Sorceresseshttps://t.co/Q8dYsyJ2iu — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) May 17, 2022

Echo

Disney+ has released a new photo from its upcoming Echo series.

A first look at Marvel Studios’ Echo. Coming to #DisneyPlus in 2023. pic.twitter.com/STUIBekJsx — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 17, 2022

Irma Vep

Alicia Vikander stars in the trailer for Irma Vep, a miniseries based on Oliver Assaysas’ 1996 film about an actress remaking Louis Feuillade’s 1915 serial, Les Vampires.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Finally, a contagion spreads aboard the Enterprise in the trailer for tomorrow’s new episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIBE7XE1K5kBanner art by Jim Cook

