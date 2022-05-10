Updates From Ahsoka, Mortal Kombat 2, and More

Jodie Comer has joined Mahalia Belo’s new apocalyptic adaptation. Zac Efron goes Dad in a clip from the new Firestarter. Wilmer Valderrama teases his new female-led Zorro riff. Plus, what’s coming on this week’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Spoilers away!

The End We Start From

Deadline reports Jodie Comer will star in The End We Start From, an “apocalyptic thriller” from director Mahalia Belo and writer Alice Birch. Adapted from the novel by Meg Hunter, the story concerns “an environmental crisis that sees London submerged by flood waters” and the “young family torn apart in the chaos.” Comer will play “a mother who, with her new-born child, tries to find a way home, navigating the most challenging and apocalyptic start to motherhood.”

Mother Land

Meanwhile, Halle Berry is attached to star in Alexandre Aja’s latest horror-thriller, Mother Land, in which “a mother and her twin sons have been tormented by an evil spirit for years. When one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the family’s sacred bond is broken and it becomes a fight for survival.” [Deadline]

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Dave Bautista (and the rest of the Guardians crew) has wrapped filming on Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

Haven’t found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life. #guardiansofthegalaxy #vol3 #GoodbyeDrax #DreamChaser #DreamMachine

Mortal Kombat 2

In a new interview with The Direct, Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater stated he’s about “halfway through” with his “unpredictable” script for Mortal Kombat 2.

It’s really fun so far. We’re about halfway through the script. I’m working really closely with the director and the studios, and the game guys, and I think — I can’t say anything about the actual story, but I think they definitely learned some lessons the last time around in terms of, ‘Here’s the stuff fans responded to, and here’s what people liked out of the movie, and here’s the stuff that didn’t work out as well as we hoped.’ So we’re really looking at this as a chance to take everything that worked in the first one and do it even better and give the audience even more, and make something that is just incredibly satisfying, and really exciting, and unpredictable.

Firestarter

Charlie and Andy fight back against Rainbird in a new clip from the Firestarter remake.

Never play with fire. 🔥 @ZacEfron goes into full protective dad mode (!) in this exclusive clip from #Firestarter. https://t.co/HjVsZ7PxKm pic.twitter.com/EskLfBcp4a — IMDb (@IMDb) May 9, 2022

Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales

According to Variety, Sony 3000 Pictures is developing an anthology series based on Soman Chainani’s Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales, “a collection of 12 fairy tales reimagined to reflect a new era.” The series’ hopes to reinterpret fairy tales audiences “know and love” into “thrilling adventures of mystery, magic and rebellious hearts.” Chainani herself is attached to write the pilot and executive produce.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Filming has officially begun on the Ahsoka Tano series at Disney+. Judging by the hat in the photograph below, Dave Filoni may-or-may-not be directing at least some of the project with Spider-Verse’s Peter Ramsey.

Zorro

Appearing as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show (via Comic Book), Wilmer Valderrama promised his female-lead Zorro reboot for the 21st century will be “grounded in authenticity.”

I’ll tell you this: This will be a Zorro for this generation. And it’ll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story, and it’ll be grounded in authenticity. It is a lot on my plate, but I’m up for the challenge. You come to a point in her life where… we talk about this Mount Everest, right? And I think Zorro is one of those.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The Enterprise must discern why a deadly comet has been outfitted with a forcefield in the synopsis for “Children of the Comet,” tomorrow’s episode of Strange New Worlds.

While on a survey mission, the U.S.S. Enterprise discovers a comet is going to strike an inhabited planet. They try to re-route the comet, only to find that an ancient alien relic buried on the comet’s icy surface is somehow stopping them. As the away team try to unlock the relic’s secrets, Pike and Number One deal with a group of zealots who want to prevent the U.S.S. Enterprise from interfering.

Naomi

Comic Book has photos from the two-hour Naomi finale airing May 10. Click through to see the rest.

Love, Death + Robots

Finally, Netflix has released another trailer for the third season of Love, Death + Robots.

THE OFFICIAL LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS Trailer is here.

extreming May 20 ❤️💀🤖 pic.twitter.com/1p51j7ttsw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 9, 2022

