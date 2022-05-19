Gotta Go Fast: Some of TPG’s Private Network Customers Could Soon Get 990Mbps Speeds

TPG has announced that its fibre to the building (FTTB) customers will now be able to get download speeds of up to 1000Mbps through its private network.

As a part of the announcement, TPG has said that it’s the first Aussie telco to launch “G.Fast” technology, which the telco claims is allowing for these superfast download speeds to FTTB addresses. According to Cloud and Fibre, G.Fast technology allows for faster internet speeds through copper wiring (which exists in buildings serviced by FTTB) by altering the frequencies through specialised, additional equipment.

1,000Mbps is crazy fast (and typically expensive), theoretically 10 times the speed of the very common NBN 100 speed tier. That being said, TPG has stressed that its new plans for FTTB customers are capable of a max speed of 990Mbps. Still, it’s a speed that most people wouldn’t need, but would likely do away with download wait times for good.

Also, we can’t stress it enough, these speeds are on TPG’s separate internet network, and isn’t a part of the NBN. Confusing, we know. If you’re on the NBN, these speeds are only available to Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) and Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) homes due to technical limitation (of course, if you purchase a plan that promises such speeds).

Across NSW, Queensland, Victoria and the ACT, there are more than 230,000 FTTB premises that are able to access the higher speeds on TPG’s seperate fibre network.

“We think the launch of G.Fast is a game-changer for our wholesale business and customers,” said Jonathan Rutherford, the TPG Telecom group executive of wholesale, enterprise and government.

“We are not only offering some of the fastest broadband speeds available in Australia today, but we have a straight-forward pricing structure, which means it is easier than ever to deliver superfast broadband to customers.”

With this coming into being, TPG fibre customers living in buildings and apartment complexes can be serviced with the network’s two new plans, being:

250Mbps download/50Mbps upload

990Mbps download/50Mbps upload

Keep in mind that these are maximum speeds, and that pricing hasn’t been announced yet (we’ve reached out for clarification on this, along with when the plans will go live on the website). You might not observe these plans at the maximum speed all the time, but these are the top speeds that each plan can achieve.

If you’re interested in TPG’s private fibre network plans, head over here (plans have previously been limited to 12Mbps and 90Mbps).

The telco plans to expand G.Fast to South Australia and Western Australia, with hopes to take the technology to 2,500 more buildings within the next year.

“In near future, we will also launch new superfast speed tiers across our VDSL and cable networks to deliver greater speeds to more customers than ever before,” Rutherford added.

Gotta go fast.