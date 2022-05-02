Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends.

We'll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

Slowly but surely, smart devices are beginning to trickle into homes. If you want to keep up with this fast-moving home improvement trend, you can start by swapping out your regular lightbulbs for some smart ones.

LIFX has a great selection of smart bulbs that offer billions of hues and are compatible with most smart hubs, such as Google, Amazon Alexa and Siri. LIFX smart bulbs allow you to control and set the mood from anywhere in your home through its app, or even with the sound of your voice.

If you ever feel concerned about your home security, you can set a specific schedule on LIFX that will turn on your lights at random. This will make it seem as though you’re home when you’re not, and help to deter potential burglars from targeting your house.

This LIFX two-pack is now down to $79 (down from $99) — shop it here.

It’s well-known that we’re big fans of Jabra’s earbuds range, here at Gizmodo Australia. Their most recent release, the Jabra Elite 7 Active and Elite 7 Pro has been relaunched and is now on sale for up to 36% off.

Both options sport adjustable active noise cancellation, up to eight hours listening time and are dust, water and sweat-proof. While their specs seem similar at a glance, what sets them apart is the Active’s ShakeGrip feature and the Pro’s Multi-Sensor Voice.

ShakeGrip refers to a special coating that covers the Elite 7 Active and allows it to fit securely in your ear canal. As a pair of earbuds that are marketed towards active wearers, this means it’ll be less likely to fall out during rigorous workout routines. Meanwhile, Multi-Sensor Voice is a new feature Jabra developed that blocks out wind noise while on a call. It’s a fancy work of tech that transmits your voice through the vibrations in your jaw.

Shop the Jabra Elite 7 Active pair here for $178 (down from $279). Or pick up the Elite 7 Pro here for $194 (RRP $299).

While the latest model in any smartphone range is bound to be packed with all sorts of exciting new features and tech, sometimes the best way to save a couple hundred dollars is by picking up last year’s model. If you’d prefer to save $250 on your next smartphone, pick up the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is now down to $999.

Its pro-grade 64MP telephoto camera can capture incredibly realistic shots. It also allows you to automatically capture a single moment — in 14 different ways, thanks to its Single Take feature. Don’t be worried about falling behind when it comes to next generation streaming and download speeds. The Samsung Galaxy S21 is compatible with 5G networks, so you can achieve super fast speeds.

Shop it here for $999 (down from $1,249).

10% off the all-new Echo Show 15

If you thought the Echo Show 8 wasn’t big enough, you’ll be happy to hear that Amazon has just released the newest model in their Echo Show range. Early reviews report that the Echo Show 15 is huge, seriously huge. This one features a whopping 15.6-inch screen, which is about the size of the average laptop screen.

You can literally use it as a mini TV to watch your favourite shows on your preferred streaming platform, or you can install it in your kitchen so you can follow along with some cooking tutorials. It also works in conjunction with other Amazon smart home products, so you can set schedules to turn your lights on after sunset or ask it to play some music while cleaning.

As a special launch offer, you can save $40 on the Echo Show 15. While it’s been listed for $399, you can now grab it for $359. Just keep in mind that its tilt stand is not included, so you’ll have to pay an additional $49.95 to upgrade to the bundle. That said, the bundle is also on sale now for $408.95 (down from $448.95).

Shop the all-new Echo Show 15 here.

Attention content creators — if you’re ready to take your vlogging to the next level, you’ll want to snap up the new Canon PowerPick Pro. The PowerPick Pro is designed to be your ultimate vlogging companion, whether it follows you on a cute brunch date to doing an at-home makeup tutorial.

The best part about the PowerPick Pro is that it tracks your movement, so you never step out of frame. It also helpfully responds to voice commands, so you can tell it to take a photo for your video’s thumbnail, change your subject or start recording. It’s even surprisingly small and compact, fitting in the palm of your hand.

If you buy one from Amazon Australia, you’ll receive a bonus Fire TV Stick as part of its special launch offer.

Shop the bundle here for $651 (down from $708).

Razer gaming mice are 20% off

If you want a mouse that’s super clicky and will aid you in dexterity, Razer’s elite range of gaming mice will be a sure hit. Right now, you can save up to 20% off select gaming mice. Use the code PMAY15 for an additional 15% off (or 17% off if you’re an eBay Plus member).

Below, we’ve rounded up the best options for you to consider:

If you’ve been holding out for a solid smartphone bargain, the time is now. You can grab any smartphone from Amazon Australia’s Samsung Galaxy S22 range and score a free $100 gift card, as well as a free case.

To take advantage of this offer, Amazon says to add any model, size or colour from the S22 range to your cart that is shipped and sold from Amazon AU. Then, add the bonus $100 gift card before adding one of the S22 cases or accessories that are also shipped and sold from Amazon AU to your cart. Once you initiate checkout, the value of the gift card and case should be deducted from your total.

Check out some of them below:

You can shop the full range and check out this offer’s terms and conditions here.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner, you’ll know that your console’s itty bitty 32GB of internal storage just doesn’t cut it. After you grab a couple of open world RPGs such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, you can expect to see that little warning message that your storage is full to capacity.

While you could always archive or delete a few games, your best option is to instead pick up a microSD card to expand your Switch’s storage.

Lucky for you, SanDisk is having a solid sale on a bunch of microSD cards, as well as some other storage options if you’re looking to upsize your next thumbdrive or camera memory.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals you’ll want to take advantage of pronto:

You can explore more SanDisk storage deals here.

As we head into the winter months, it can be difficult to leave the comfort of your nice, warm bed and brave the cold weather. Especially, when it’s raining. While you can always try to pick out a YouTube workout or download a yoga app to follow, it’s not always as fun (nor as motivating) to exercise without an incentive.

That’s why we’re big fans of Ring Fit Adventure because it combines getting fit with fun, and a healthy dose of competitiveness. Right now, you can save 20% off on Ring Fit Adventure over at Amazon. Not only will you be able to use the Ring-Con to jog, sprint and high knee yourself into shape, but you’ll also get to explore a lush fantasy world while you do it.

Grab a copy of Ring Fit Adventure here for $89.95 (down from $124.95).

Snap up 20% off Dell at eBay Australia

It’s your last chance to snag a red hot Dell deal over at eBay Australia, with its latest Dell sale. To save up to 20% off a range of laptops and monitors, use the code D20ELL at checkout.

We’ve rounded up some of the best discounts below:

Whether you’re leaving for an overseas tropical vacation or your next ski trip, a GoPro is an essential way to capture the good times before they pass you by.

With a front display and rear touchscreen, HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilisation technology and 30% more battery life, you’ll be sure to never miss a second of the action with the GoPro Hero 9.

Grab one here for $699 (down from $999).

Get one free year of Disney+ with a Telstra NBN plan

If you sign up for any of the below Telstra NBN plans, you’ll be able to enjoy one free year of Disney+ (valued at $119.99). The telco will even throw in three months of a standard Binge subscription, and you won’t have to pay a $99 service connection fee either.

Check out Telstra’s NBN plans below:

We’re not sure about you, but cable management has always been quite the battlefield for us. With so many devices these days and so little power points, it’s easier to grab an all-in-one charging station so you can keep them all in one place.

Instead of switching cords in and out of your wall adapter, take this AUTENS USB charging station. This charging station can replenish up to eight devices at the same time, so you no longer need to choose a device to prioritise if you’re in desperate need of a juice up. It even features an LCD digital display, which can show you each device’s charging status while you wait.

You can grab one here for $46.59 (down from $75.99).