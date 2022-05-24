Thor Goes From Dad Bod to God Bod in the New Love and Thunder Trailer

The fourth Thor movie is almost upon us, dubbed Thor: Love and Thunder, with Taika Waititi at the helm and the return of some of our favourite characters.

Today, the official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder dropped, giving us a deeper look at the film, Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor and some new bits of action. Let’s get you up to speed.

Thor: Love and Thunder trailers

The official Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is below, showing off a good deal about the flick, including our first look at Gorr the God Butcher (he looks absolutely terrifying).

Here’s the teaser trailer for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Here’s all the interesting bits that we noticed from the trailer, if you’re an eagle-eyed Marvel lover.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth movie in the Thor series of Marvel movies and will feature the return of Thor (as you can probably tell from the name). We got this sick poster when the teaser trailer dropped.

Shortly after the teaser trailer was released, we got this extra poster, featuring Jane Foster (Mighty Thor).

When the official trailer dropped, we got this poster from Marvel.

What we know about Thor: Love and Thunder’s plot

From the trailers above, it would seem that this movie is a bit of a journey of self-discovery for Hemsworth’s Thor. He’s seen getting back into shape and travelling with the Guardians of the Galaxy (who are getting a third movie as well sooner or later) and says that his superhero-ing days are over. He’s become a legend worth telling a story about (at least according to Korg) and is no longer the only “Thor”.

In the teaser trailer, we got our first look at Russell Crowe’s Zeus, a suit-wearing Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson) and the new Thor, AKA Jane Foster, AKA Mighty Thor, who is played by Natalie Portman.

When the official trailer was released, we got a better look at Zeus, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie in battle armour and Gorr the God Butcher, but apart from some extra snippets of the movie, the official trailer didn’t reveal all that much (except that Gorr’s motive appears to be entirely about killing gods, go figure).

The female Mighty Thor (who first appeared in the Mighty Thor comics) seems to be a central part of the story, seen throughout the official trailer. This could be how we see the creation of a new superhero for the larger MCU, but could also be a way for Hemsworth to exit the role. The film will be over the top, too, according to Waititi. Considering his filmography, this checks out, however parts of the film seem reminiscent of the original Thor and Thor 2: The Dark World (especially some of the darker, less colourful shots), which were more serious in tone than Thor Ragnarok (the last Thor film to release, with Waititi at the helm and a more comedic and colourful delivery).

In 2020, Portman confirmed that her character will be going through cancer treatment while also being a hero on the side. In the comics, Jane Foster became Mighty Thor once the original Thor became unworthy to pick up the Mjolnir hammer. It looks like the film will show a similar thing, with Thor unable to wield the reconstructed Mjolnir and the hammer being held by Mighty Thor.

Where does Thor: Love and Thunder fit into the MCU

While we don’t really know where Thor: Love and Thunder will appear on the timeline exactly just yet, we know that it’ll be set after Avengers: Endgame. We don’t know if it’ll go into multiverse stuff as much as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, WandaVision or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but considering we’ve been getting served so much multiverse stuff, it’ll be nice to have a break. That being said, it could be a way for some characters to be shoehorned into the plot, such as Crowe’s Zeus or Mighty Thor herself.

Who is starring in Thor: Love and Thunder?

We’ve already touched on this, but here’s a summary. Of course, Chris Hemsworth will appear as Thor again, along with Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (and Mighty Thor) and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Christian Bale will be playing the villain known as Gorr the God Butcher. Tom Hiddleston, or Loki, hasn’t been confirmed.

The Guardians of the Galaxy will be appearing too. This includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Racoon and Zoey Saldana’s Gamora are noticeably absent.

Additionally, Taika Waititi will be reprising his role as Korg, Jaimie Alexander will return as Sif, Sean Gunn will play Kraglin, Akosia Sabet will play The Goddess Bastet and Russell Crowe will play Zeus.

Finally, Matt Damon will play Actor Loki, Sam Neill will play Actor Odin, Luke Hemsworth will play Actor Thor and Melissa McCarthy will play Actor Hela. We suspect that these four will recreate what happened in Thor: Ragnarok at some point.

Thor: Love and Thunder release date

Thor: Love and Thunder will release on July 6, 2022, unless it is delayed again (it was originally slated for a November 5, 2021 release).

While you wait, why not check out all the other sci-fi, horror and fantasy films coming our way this year. This article has been updated since it was first published.