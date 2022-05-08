This Massive Prevost RV Sets the ‘Off-Road Life’ in a Cozy Lap of Luxury

A Canadian adventure camper company has come up with a wild idea for what you could do with a 16,783 kg Class A RV. The Loki Basecamp XL Coach Series is what happens when someone asks for a giant bus to be able to go on an off-grid adventure.

You can spend a million or more for a late model Prevost, but you’ll be getting something that puts your own home and hotels to shame and backed by a bus manufacturer with nearly a century of experience.

That’s where this Loki Basecamp XL Coach Series comes in. Loki Basecamp is a Canadian company that specialises in truck bed campers. For this project, it says that a customer came along and asked for the biggest camper that it could make. It couldn’t resist but to go huge.

At its heart, the XL Coach Series is a Prevost X3-45 VIP, a bus available as a passenger coach and built out as an RV. It can set you back more than $US2 ($3) million with an extraordinarily lavish interior. These buses are normally as far you could get from camping and will even put some hotels to shame.

This one breaks from those with features that you wouldn’t expect on a bus like this. The most prominent is the roof rack with a set of spotlights. Loki Basecamp says that these put out 76,000 lumens, or enough light to turn night into day while blinding any poor soul unfortunate enough to look at them.

Perhaps even more absurd than the lights is the fact that the roof has a hatch. Go through it and you can find yourself sleeping under the stars in a roof tent — a roof tent on top of a multi-million dollar bus.

The interior is pretty minimalistic, featuring materials that you’d find in a lower-end RV.

I love the fact that there’s a full-size bathroom, a full-size refrigerator and even a dishwasher. If you’ve ever showered in an RV you probably know how annoying it can be to use a small shower unit. You won’t run into that problem on this bus.

Of course, since the XL Coach Series has an off-road theme to it there’s a roof rack that can hold gear, ample storage in the bus basements, an outdoor kitchen, water purifier, four-season insulation and 2,000 Watts of solar power on the roof. Loki Basecamp sees you and seven of your best friends posting up in the desert in this and sipping off of 526 l of fresh water. Oh, and it has a wheelchair lift, too!

But the adventure that you take this on shouldn’t be too unpaved. While it has the bits and pieces of something that could get lost in a forest, the RV weighs in at 14,061 kg wet. And we won’t even talk about those overhangs. This bus isn’t getting far off-pavement without getting stuck.

Loki Basecamp doesn’t list a price for the rig, but it appears to be taking orders for them. Even with the roof tent I’m not sure that this is for the kind of person who wants to be close to nature.

But I could see it being someone’s home away from home at an event like King of the Hammers.