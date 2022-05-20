This Giant 4×4 RV Is Surely the Most Badass Way to Off-Road and Camp

Rolling across the auction block of Bring A Trailer right was an RV of jaw-dropping proportions. This massive four-wheel-drive 2012 Titan XD 4400 camper conversion is easily one of the coolest, most ridiculous ways to travel the world.

Some off-roaders turn old ambulances or school buses into cosy homes away from home. This 2012 Titan XD 4400 takes a slightly different approach, beginning with a civilian version of a military truck kitted out to be an RV.

In 2011, Worldwide Machinery, a company known for renting and selling construction machinery, launched Titan Trucks. Its Titan XD is based on the BAE Systems Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) architecture. These tactical trucks have served the military for a couple of decades, being notable for their reliability and off-road capability. Worldwide’s deal meant that UK-owned government contractor BAE Systems built the Titan in Sealy, Texas alongside the FMTV.

This Titan XD 4400 is said to be one of 50 Titans produced. According to the Bring A Trailer ad, it sat at a dealership in Texas for nine years before being picked up by the seller in 2020. The truck started life as a flatbed before the seller took the Action Mobil camper cabin off of a crashed MAN truck and grafted it onto the back.

So, what kind of capability do you get with this thing?

Titan Trucks advertised the rig as being able to traverse rough terrain with four-wheel-drive in temperatures as low as -50 degrees Fahrenheit and as high as 120 degrees. It can climb a 60 per cent grade and can be tipped about 17 degrees while remaining on all wheels. The truck has 22-inches of ground clearance with a 40 degree approach angle and 37 degree departure angle. This thing will get you just about anywhere.

Once you reach your destination you can hop out of the cab, extend the roof of the Action Mobil camper, and climb in to enjoy off-grid camping.

Action Mobil makes campers that can spend a lot of time in remote areas and this one is no different. You get a nice full shower, a cassette toilet, a propane range, a propane oven and a sleeping area with a queen mattress.

Facilities include a 397 l water supply and a roof-mounted 480-watt solar panel system. Those panels charge a 200-ah lithium-ion battery system.

The rig is powered by a 6.7-litre Cummins turbodiesel straight six which transmits its power through an Allison 3700SP seven-speed automatic. The seller says that the truck’s top speed is about 124 km/h and it cruises at 97 km/h.

Now for the bad news. As you might expect, a truck this huge gets pretty terrible fuel economy.

The seller says that it does about 9 mpg at 97 km/h. Tow a trailer with its 4,536 kg tow rating and that drops to 6 mpg. The engine is fed by a 208 l tank of diesel, so this isn’t cheap to run.

It also weighs in at 11,929 kg. Normally, a truck this heavy requires a CDL to run, but this one is registered as an RV, so you can drive it on a normal driver’s licence. Still, you could probably stand to take some training before handling this beast.

This article has been updated since it was first published.