This First Peek at Indiana Jones 5’s Promises You That Yep, Indy’s Back

While Star Wars Celebration may be focused on all things from George Lucas’ sci-fi franchise, Lucasfilm’s also using the annual convention to highlight other franchises it owns. After what feels like an eternity, we finally got a tiny first look at Indiana Jones 5, with a picture that gives the impression this’ll be the closing chapter for the character.

In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones. Check out this first look of the new James Mangold-directed film. pic.twitter.com/ALs82tsmXw — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) May 26, 2022

During the film’s brief portion of Lucasfilm’s panel, Ford himself took to the stage after an orchestral version of the theme performed by John Williams. Assuring fans that they’ve “almost completed” Indy 5, Ford confirmed that yes, Williams is returning to do the score, and that he’s excited for fans to see what they’ve got. “I’m really proud of the movie we made… I’ll be seeing you around campus.”

The new film brings back Harrison Ford’s adventurer archaeologist, last seen getting married to Karen Allen’s Marion Ravenwood and using fridges to survive nuclear explosions. But there’s always a new artefact to go searching for, and this new film sees him cross paths with Mads Mikkelsen’s villain on a hunt for a new object that could potentially spell doom for the world in the wrong hands. Indy 5 has been in development for a long time — since Crystal Skull was released in 2008, basically — with Logan director James Mangold stepping in to direct after Steven Spielberg departed. It sounds very much like the return to form that fans have been hoping it would be, and the new cast additions of Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Antonio Banderas should serve as solid shake-ups for our hero.

Whether or not this is Ford’s last hurrah as the title character, we know there’ll be a little more Indy in Lucasfilm’s future. MachineGames, the studio behind Bethesda’s Wolfenstein reboot, is taking a crack at an Indiana Jones video game in the near future. What else will follow from that is up in the air, but as another franchise has said, no one’s ever truly gone.

Look for Indiana Jones 5 to hit theatres on June 30, 2023.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.