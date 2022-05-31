This 3.5-CC Miniature V8 Is a Work of Art That Actually Runs

Every once in a while I convince myself that I need to buy a tiny but functional engine. I’m not sure what it is, but the sight and sound of a diminutive engine churning away just makes me so happy. That’s why I’m even happier to show you one of the coolest micro engines yet: a 3.5-cc V8 that can rev to 10,500 rpm.

If you’ve ever fooled around with internal combustion model cars, planes, or boats then you’re familiar with the tiny engines that power them. These miniature powerplants are often designed for function over aesthetic beauty. That’s where HuiZhou Toyan Precision Technology Co. comes in, with the utterly gorgeous Toyan Model Engine line. They’re tiny works of art that actually work.

Screenshot: Toyan Engine

Toyan opened its doors in 2015, building tiny powerplants that look increasingly like scaled-down versions of real, recognisable car engines. One of the latest, the FS-V800, is a tiny V8 that revs to 10,500 RPM and produces 4 hp. That means it redlines higher than an Audi R8 V10, Chevy Corvette, SRT Viper, Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Bugatti Chiron, and countless other legendary cars.

Screenshot: Warped Perception | YouTube

Toyan’s level of detail on its engines is incredible. This FS-V800 is fed by two carburetors and is cooled by a working water pump. And just check out that timing arrangement! It’s all recognisable to anyone who has taken apart a full-size car engine, just shrunk down to teensy-weensy size.

Here’s a rendering of all of the engine’s parts laid out:

Image: Toyan Engine

Of course, an engine this impressive needs proper testing. That’s where Chicago YouTuber Warped Perception comes in. The host has a knack for putting all kinds of engineering projects to the test, filmed in glorious detail with delightful slow-mo. Here, the FS-800 looks even better.

Toyan advertises a 12,500 rpm maximum speed for this engine, but the example in the Warped Perception video only managed 10,500, and got smoking hot in the process. At least from my point of view, it seemed the problem may have been related to the carb tuning. The cooling system also had a ton of air in it, which likely didn’t help.

Still, even if the setup wasn’t optimal, the engine ran like a beast. I don’t do anything with R/C vehicles nowadays, but I’m still tempted to buy one of these engines, just to have on my desk. Oh, I’m getting some bad ideas. If you’re getting some, too, you should know that this little guy is pretty pricey at $US1,800 ($2,499). Sadly, that does make this model engine more expensive than most full-size junkyard engines. But you’d have a hard time putting one of those on your desk.