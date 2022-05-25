The Newest Face of Fake Meat? Kim Kardashian

Beyond Meat has brought on Kim Kardashian as its first chief taste consultant, the company revealed yesterday.

You see, Kim, arguably one of the world’s biggest stars, wants you to know that she’s a huge fan of this fake meat, so much so that the brand has given her a seat at the table. In a press release, Beyond Meat explained that Kardashian will be discussing her favourite Beyond Meat products through the company’s newsletter, while also sharing her favourite recipes. That’s so awesome, since we all know how great the Kardashian/Jenner family is at cooking.

“I’ve been focusing on going more plant-based and can tell you that Beyond Meat is my absolute favourite — I love how all their products not only taste amazing but are also good for me and my family,” said newly minted chief taste consultant (whatever that means) Kardashian in the release. “As my fans know, my fridge and freezer are fully stocked with Beyond Meat’s products and I’m so thrilled to be featured in the campaign as its Chief Taste Consultant to inspire people to include Beyond Meat in their diets.”

Kardashian is not the first celebrity to hop on the Beyond Meat train. Kevin Hart also teamed up with Beyond Meat earlier this month to try to get people to bring plant-based burgers to their summer barbecues. Rapper Snoop Dogg, actress and social media personality Liza Koshy, WWE wrestler Nikki Bella, and others have previously spoken about the wonders of Beyond Meat’s meatless meat in a 2020 campaign.

Plant-based meats have had a wild ride in the past few years. Brands like Beyond have grown in popularity, and some analysts predict sales could increase fivefold by 2030, while fast food chains like Burger King and KFC have also helped bring the fake meat to the mainstream. But demand has been lower than expected in recent months, while supply chain issues and labour shortages have seriously hampered some brands’ ability to fill orders. Beyond Meat’s current market share, Bloomberg reported, is lower than its price at its 2019 public offering, having fallen about 80% in the past year. (Kardashian’s announcement made shares briefly spike on Tuesday.)

Plant-based meats aren’t perfect: They aren’t exactly healthy (nor are they intended to be), and their electricity use could be lower. However, anything that reduces those pesky methane-filled cow burps is far better for the planet in the short term, so if you’re tempted by Kim’s Beyond Burger recipes, we say go for it.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.