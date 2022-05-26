The Mandalorian Rides Again in Season 3’s First Look

Season three of The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, has been in the works for a while, and after an incredible reveal at the end of season two and some cameo appearances in The Book of Boba Fett, we’re finally getting a first look at what to expect from the newest season of the hit, Emmy award-winning Star Wars show.

After rescuing Grogu — a.k.a Baby Yoda — Djarin has been on the run from bounty hunters, the remnants of the Empire, and even other Mandalorians. In the second season, Djarin attempted to reunite Grogu with other Jedi, and eventually, Luke Skywalker showed up (dramatically, as expected) to bust Djarin out of a rather tight spot. Although we got some scenes of both Grogu’s Force training and Djarin’s Darksaber training in The Book of Boba Fett, the last we saw of them was when they were rocketing off into space onboard Mando’s retro N-1 Galactic-Era Naboo starfighter.

We’re going to Mandalore so that I can be forgiven for my transgressions. #TheMandalorian #StarWarsCelebration — Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022

Deborah Chow, who directed some episodes of season one of The Mandalorian was brought on board Obi-Wan Kenobi, acting as the principal director of the series. Currently, Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) has been cast in season three. During the Mandalorian portion of the Lucasfilm panel, Katee Sackhoff confirmed that her character Bo-Katan would be making a return, teasing that she “may have some unfinished business.”

The Mandalorian’s third season will hit Disney+ in February 2023. Peep the new poster below, once again featuring our beloved Din and Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GXPfUIugNp — Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.