The First Teaser for Prey Puts the Predator’s Sights on the Past

The first footage from Prey, the next Predator movie, doesn’t actually feature a Predator. Or, really, much of anything at all — but it does provide an immediate, arresting look at its central hook: what if a Predator came to Earth hundreds of years into the past instead of a futuristic or contemporary setting?

20th Century Studios has released the first tease for Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey, which will find a lone Predator arriving in the Comanche nation 300 years in the past. Said teaser follows a couple of the Comanche the Predator first encounters and… it doesn’t seem like it’s going to go all that well for one of them. In fact, probably most of the people we’re going to meet in this movie. It is a Predator film, after all.

It’s a snappy, effective little tease, for sure, and it really has us hoping Prey can live up the movie’s fascinating premise — especially as it seems Prey is going to focus less on the Predator being out of time, but instead one of his opponents: Naru, a young Comanche warrior trained as a hunter who finds herself fighting for her tribe and her own survival when this “highly evolved” alien warrior finds itself hunting her home and her people.

Produced by Comanche nation member Jhane Myers, alongside Trachtenberg and John Davis, Prey has a cast comprised “almost entirely of Native and First Nation’s talent,” according to 20th Century studios, including Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope.

Prey hits Hulu on August 5.

