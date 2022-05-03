The First Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Reactions are Here, and It Sounds Like a Lot

The Multiverse is here and the reactions are pure madness. Monday evening, Disney and Marvel held the first screenings of their upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for press and fans alike. Full reviews will be out Tuesday, and the movie is out Thursday night, but what are people saying? We’ve got all the reactions below.

Overall, as you’d tend to expect from a Marvel movie, reactions are largely positive. People are praising the film’s surprises (which is to be expected – we hear there are a lot), Raimi’s direction, and characters new and old like America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and the return of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). It’s not perfect though. Some are saying the film is a little imbalanced and a bit confusing, and hint at some controversial character arcs. Nevertheless, it sounds like we are all going to have to see for ourselves. Here are the tweets, beginning with our own reporter, Germain Lussier, who calls, it “the weirdest, grossest Marvel movie yet.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the weirdest, grossest Marvel movie yet. It’s wildly disjointed, partially on purpose, so it doesn’t always work but the horror, and especially Wanda, work incredibly well. Plus wow. What huge surprises. pic.twitter.com/HwZUZ4Nygw — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, everyone else is similarly thinking a little bit of everything, as you might expect from a multiverse… of opinions!

#DoctorStrange is filled with hugely entertaining sequences, character-driven heft & kaleidoscopic, trippy visuals. Xochitl Gomez is a scene stealer. Elizabeth Olsen owns. Benedict Cumberbatch, superb. Doubles as a good entry point for Beginners Horror. Has Raimi signature. pic.twitter.com/0S6tF9dP9h — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseofMadness is mind-bending with huge action sequences and a tremendous performance from Elizabeth Olsen. Definitely dives into the horror of it all. Marvel's scariest – and most violent(!) – to date. pic.twitter.com/E9UphSt3qf — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 3, 2022

#MultiverseOfMadness is messy and unrefined at times. However, it's also a fun and dark ride. There are things in this movie that I genuinely can’t believe are real (in the best possible way). Xochitl Gomez is good in her MCU debut, but I wish America had a more dynamic role. — Russ Milheim (@RussMilheim) May 3, 2022

By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting & terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo pic.twitter.com/R5Ybhnd4rl — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange throws a lot at the wall: some sticks (surprisingly simple narrative), some falls flat (mostly w/ CGI). Olsen crushes but Gomez is my rockstar. Cumberbatch reeeally feels like the “anchor of the MCU” throughout. Not perfect, but a worthwhile experience. @MCU_Direct — Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley) May 3, 2022

There’s a reason “Madness” is in the title, folks. The new #DoctorStrange will make you feel as though you’ve lost your mind from sheer awesomeness. It’s also the perfect showcase for Raimi’s kooky (and oftentimes terrifying) sensibilities. The first MCU horror film has arrived! pic.twitter.com/J0fkGKpXei — Josh Weiss (@JoshuaHWeiss) May 3, 2022

Lots of great horror aspects… it really was a Sam Raimi film. Very different from other Marvel films. I can't say I love it, but very different. #DoctorStrange — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) May 3, 2022

#MultiverseOfMadness is the fever dream, action-packed movie only Sam Raimi could do. It takes the usual MCU formula, adds in the Multiverse, a few cameos, then cranks it up to 100. I loved every second. Xochitl Gomez and Lizzie Olsen were standouts within a star-studded cast. pic.twitter.com/JQnaeQA6Ya — Big Screen Leafs (@bigscreenleaks) May 3, 2022

Ultimately wasn't a big fan of #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness, but one thing's for sure: it's a stylistic buffet. Started off rather tame, but it got crazier as it went on. It had some laughs, fun visuals, and an entertaining score. pic.twitter.com/wcJZJfEwvN — Film Poser™️ Josie Marie 🇵🇷 (@TheJosieMarie) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange is totally madcap and insane. It’s 100% a Sam Raimi movie (which is very much appreciated), easily the scariest MCU entry thus far. Go in knowing as little as possible. Your journey to the multiverse will be much more enjoyable. 🌀 pic.twitter.com/YgbMhi1k3e — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness rules. It’s inventive, truly weird, and absolutely a joyride to watch. I didn’t realize how much the MCU needed something like this. I will have so many more thoughts over at @ComicBook very, very soon. pic.twitter.com/neRFGfhlMG — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) May 3, 2022

While Phase 4 has been my favorite of the MCU, I was let down by #DoctorStrangeMultiverseOfMadness. Cumberbatch and Olsen are both great, but Wanda’s character arc doesn’t make much sense and left me feeling like Marvel hasn’t actually fixed their female character problem. pic.twitter.com/upn3EpjdgB — Nicole Ackman (@nicoleackman16) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange: MARVEL MADE A HORROR MOVIE! It's weird, scary and earns the title "Multiverse of Madness." If you were at all concerned this movie wouldn't feel Sam Raimi enough, fear not! I can't imagine a more Sam Raimi MCU film. My genre loving heart is bursting right now. pic.twitter.com/9we5vMpXhy — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 3, 2022

#MultiverseofMadness is a ride from start to finish. A little rushed in some spots, but it has the iconic Sam Raimi wild vibe. No surprise, but Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch is a force and she surprises at every turn as she builds upon everything she's done in the MCU so far pic.twitter.com/AW9yIPj9ME — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) May 3, 2022

So, what do you think? Did these reactions change your expectations at all? Is there anything particularly surprising? Do you have your tickets and will you be going?

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki) and directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. It opens everywhere Thursday night. for more, check our interview with director Sam Raimi here.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.