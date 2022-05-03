The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The First Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Reactions are Here, and It Sounds Like a Lot

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Published 1 hour ago: May 3, 2022 at 2:30 pm -
Filed to:america chavez
benedict cumberbatchbenedict wongchiwetel ejiofordisneydoctor strangedoctor strange in the multiverse of madnesselizabeth olsenentertainment culturefictional charactersfilmgermain lussiermarvel studiosmichael stuhlbargmichael waldronmultiverserachel mcadamssam raimispider man in filmstephen strangethursdaytuesdaywanda maximoffwongxochitl gomez
The First Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Reactions are Here, and It Sounds Like a Lot
The stars of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness waiting on reactions. (Image: Marvel Studios)

The Multiverse is here and the reactions are pure madness. Monday evening, Disney and Marvel held the first screenings of their upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for press and fans alike. Full reviews will be out Tuesday, and the movie is out Thursday night, but what are people saying? We’ve got all the reactions below.

Overall, as you’d tend to expect from a Marvel movie, reactions are largely positive. People are praising the film’s surprises (which is to be expected – we hear there are a lot), Raimi’s direction, and characters new and old like America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and the return of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). It’s not perfect though. Some are saying the film is a little imbalanced and a bit confusing, and hint at some controversial character arcs. Nevertheless, it sounds like we are all going to have to see for ourselves. Here are the tweets, beginning with our own reporter, Germain Lussier, who calls, it “the weirdest, grossest Marvel movie yet.”

Meanwhile, everyone else is similarly thinking a little bit of everything, as you might expect from a multiverse… of opinions!

So, what do you think? Did these reactions change your expectations at all? Is there anything particularly surprising? Do you have your tickets and will you be going?

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki) and directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. It opens everywhere Thursday night. for more, check our interview with director Sam Raimi here.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.