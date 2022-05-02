The Cool New Jurassic World Toys We Glimpsed Ahead of Dominion

Recently Gizmodo was invited by Universal Brand Development and Target to a special after hours event Universal Studios Hollywood, hosted by Jurassic Outpost to celebrate the latest in dino toys just in time for Jurassic World: Dominion. On hand were toy designers from Funko and Mattel, as well as the film’s star DeWanda Wise, to unveil the newest additions to the Jurassic franchise line of toys. Take a look at what we saw!

The Jurassic Motor Pool

Before we made it into the event we were greeted by Jurassic Outpost’s special Jurassic Park motor pool which featured fun easter eggs, homaging the original Jurassic Park film.

So Sad for Nedry

Hope in hell he lives an endless loop of himself saying “Ah Ah Ah! You didn’t say the magic word!”

lconic Scenes in Toy Form

This scene will forever haunt my dreams as one of the first horror moments I can remember seeing in a theatre. Now it can haunt our shelves in toy form, thanks to Mattel.

Iconic Movie Moments

Watch out Claire!! Here’s a moment from the Jurassic World era.

Funko Movie Icons – Mr. DNA

This Jurassic Park Mr. DNA Funko will be a diamond exclusive, available at Target in time for Dominion’s release.

Funko Icons – John Hammond

Love that Funko has expanded into making collectible movie moments in the style of their aesthetic. I can hear John Hammond say: “Welcome to Jurassic Park!” and John Williams’ theme in my head when I look at this.

Hammond Collection

This Rexy is incredibly EPIC! The Mattel Hammond Collection T-Rex is a top tier collectible that was unveiled for guests during the event — read more about it in last week’s Toy Aisle roundup.

Jurassic Outpost Hosts a Chat with DeWanda Wise

During the panel she described her character Kayla as inspired by the strength and “get-it-done” energy of Sarah Harding from the Michael Crichton novels that inspired the Jurassic Park and now Jurassic World films.

Exit Through the Gift Shop

Guests were also able to hop on Jurassic World: the Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood for some facetime with the films stars Rexy, the Indominus and Raptor power force. Afterwards you can drop into the souvenir shop which features Universal Studios exclusive merch and gear — like this fun retro Mr.DNA clothes line.