The Boys Season 3 Trailer Unleashes Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Prime Video has dropped the latest full trailer for The Boys season three, which gives an explosive look at the team assembling to stop Homelander (Anthony Starr) from continuing his reign as the most powerful being. While he’s barely able to hold it together on the forgiveness trail, the Butcher (Karl Urban) and co. are up for anything to stop him, including taking a mysterious serum that makes you into a supe for 24 hours.

Eager to handle Homelander, the Butcher volunteers for the green serum and the trailer gives us a look at the power behind his eyes blasting a path to the fight he’s determined to win. The trailer also provides more of a look of Jensen Ackles as the Soldier Boy, a supe who’s unearthed in the battle against Homelander but may prove too unpredictable to trust — his powers may just blow up in everyone’s faces, if this trailer is any indication. We’re definitely no longer in cartoon-land, that’s for sure!

We last left off with the anti-heroes deciding to take on the Vought Corporation and the Seven through politics versus violence as Hughie (Jack Quaid) suggested. Yeah, that’s not going to last long from the looks of it. At least there will be some moments of levity as this season also includes a musical episode, which we cannot wait for. A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) gets a Kendall Jenner drink peace offering moment and Kumiko (Karen Fukahara) takes up using a dildo (can’t believe this is not the first time this year we’re seeing this on screen) as a weapon in the genre mash up. Musical high notes and super hero Spandex? Move over Rogers:The Musical, here comes The Boys.

The first three episodes of the Emmy-nominated drama will debut on June 3. Then subsequently one additional episode will drop per week on Fridays with a season finale on July 8. We expect that the eight episodes we are getting will pack in more fun and mayhem.

Image: Prime Video

