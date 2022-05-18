Is the Tesla Model Y Ever Actually Going to Arrive in Australia?

It’s 2022. The Model 3 has now been through several facelifts. Tesla continues to tease out the release of the new Roadster and the Cybertruck, while still pushing its now standard slew of vehicles (Model S, 3 and X). I bang on Elon Musk’s door, pleading, eyes swelled from crying, “Where is the Australian Tesla Model Y?”.

OK, that’s a bit dramatic, it’s not like I can afford one anyway. But the Tesla Model Y has long avoided the Australian market. It was originally meant to come here in 2021, although it was delayed by a year. There are now concerns that the Tesla Model Y may be delayed again, due to supply shortages at one of its Shanghai facilities.

Is Australia cursed to never receive the Tesla Model Y? Will it forever allude our country? Maybe. We thought it might go on sale last year, and… Nope.

Where’s the Australian Tesla Model Y, Elon?

Right now, the word is “2022 the earliest”, but it’s already May and as it’s already been delayed once, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it happened again. We reckon 2023 is the year to watch (the Model Y will have a lot of new electric cars to compete with that year, however).

Right now, delays are observable across the entire EV market in Australia, with some companies only shipping 500 electric cars down under every year.

In a lot of ways, it must come down to priorities. Teslas are in demand internationally, with Australia making up only a small fraction of its international sales. We don’t have any incentives for EV makers to bring their cars to Australia right now, but demand is so intense that it leads to shortages.

Additionally, the Model Y is outselling the Model 3 in both the U.S. and China, while Aussies are still all too happy to order the Model 3. For the moment, Aussie EV buyers seem content with the Model 3, which gives Tesla a reason to supply us with that car (along with the Model S and X) and prioritise the Model Y for the rest of the world.

The Tesla Model Y, in all likelihood, would probably do quite well in Australia, considering that orders for Teslas are currently banked up here, to the point where buyers are being warned of wait times of up to 12 months before their new wheels arrive. In February, we reported that the Tesla Model 3 was the most successful EV in the country in terms of sales, and was one of the most popular sedans in the country overall.

So, it’s not that we’re cursed, it’s just that we’re not a priority Model Y market right now.

How much will the Tesla Model Y be in Australia?

An Australian price hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s reasonable to expect to spend around $70,000 on it, factoring in the U.S. price and a pricing leak from April. According to the pricing leak, the RWD model will start at $67,990, whereas the AWD model will cost $98,172.

Note that these are different prices to what was shown in the price configurator when the Model Y briefly went on sale in Australia earlier this year ($65,500 and $90,900, respectively).

Is the Tesla Model Y a budget EV?

This is absolutely not the case, though many seem to think of it as the “budget Tesla”. The Tesla Model Y is not a budget EV, unless you consider it a budget alternative to the Model X, in which case it’s only a “budget” Tesla SUV.

In the U.S. market, the original Tesla Model Y sold for $US51,190 (about $73,000 in Australia) with the price rising year after year. If the “budget” Tesla Model Y from 2020 went on sale in Australia for the converted price that it sold for in the U.S., then it would cost more than the Tesla Model 3, which starts at $63,900 in Australia.

If you’re thinking of a budget Tesla, you might be thinking of the few times that Tesla floated the idea of a “cheap” Tesla. Prices have previously been pitched at $41,646, $48,587 and $34,705, all converted in Australian prices, however Teslas with these prices obviously never happened.

Also, why would Tesla ever release a budget EV? The company is having a hard time filling all of its orders at the moment, there’s no need for them to bring prices any lower.

Gizmodo Australia reached out to Tesla and we’ll update this article if they get back to us. We’re excited for the Tesla Model Y and its Australian release, but for now, we’ll have to just keep waiting.