Telstra Day Includes Two Months of NBN for $2

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Happy Telstra Day, everyone.

The telco has resurfaced Telstra Day in 2022, with the idea basically being its own little Black Friday-like sale. You can score smartphones, tablets, speakers, smartwatches and accessories, kinda just depends what they feel like discounting.

Telstra Day comes around sporadically, and there’s also a caveat – each deal is only valid for the day. Which is a bummer this time around, because today you can score an iPhone 12 for $250 off.

Telstra Day May deals:

These deals are open to new and existing Telstra customers, via the telco’s online store and in-store. The sale is on today, May 5, 2022.

$2 NBN

For new customers who sign up to fixed broadband plans on a $95 per month and above plan will get the first two months for only $2 and $0 connection fee.

For new customers who sign up to Telstra’s $65 Medium mobile plan, you’ll get the first month for just $1.

Apple

Apple’s predecessor to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12, is receiving a $250 discount as part of Telstra Day. The 64GB iPhone 12 will cost $949 (RRP $1,199), the 128GB iPhone 12 will come in at $1,029 (RRP $1,279) and the 256GB iPhone 12 is $1,199 (RRP $1,449) – that’s $250 off each device for today.

You can also pick up an iPhone 11 for cheap during Telstra Day. The 128GB iPhone 11 will cost $779 (RRP $929), a saving of $150, and the 64GB iPhone 11 has also been slashed by $150 to $699 (RRP $849). Although, Optus has halved the cost of the iPhone 11 – if you pick one up on one of Optus’ 24-month or 36-month plans, you’ll get a $430.56 discount in handset fees.

Based on a little mathematics, the iPhone 14s are expected to tip $2,000. So…

Google

Telstra is also offering a $200 saving on the new Google Pixel 6 Pro, and a decent $150 off the Pixel 6.

The 128GB Pixel 6 Pro will set you back $1,099 (RRP $$1,299).

The Pixel 6 128GB model will come in at $849 (RRP $999) for Telstra Day.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first mobile device that’s mmWave capable. Back when these phones were released, Telstra clocked 3.6Gbps using a Pixel 6 Pro testing its own 5G mmWave, so it’s capable of blistering speeds.

While both Pixels support 5G, the insane speeds are only achievable on the 6 Pro

In our review of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, we basically said the phones are so good, you’d be silly to buy another smartphone. Even Telstra reckons they’re great.

Samsung

Lastly, the Galaxy Tab A8. Usually $529, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is going for $479 on Telstra Day.

BUT, customers who purchase either a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 or Galaxy Z Series handset will also score a bonus gift with purchase: a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds (RRP $249), available via redemption.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 plans:



Galaxy Z Flip 3 plans:



Check back next month as we’ll keep this page updated. The last update was made on May 5, 2022.