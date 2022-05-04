Telstra Day Includes Two Months of NBN for $2

Happy Telstra Day, everyone.
The telco has resurfaced Telstra Day in 2022, with the idea basically being its own little Black Friday-like sale. You can score smartphones, tablets, speakers, smartwatches and accessories, kinda just depends what they feel like discounting.
Telstra Day comes around sporadically, and there’s also a caveat – each deal is only valid for the day. Which is a bummer this time around, because today you can score an iPhone 12 for $250 off.
Telstra Day May deals:
These deals are open to new and existing Telstra customers, via the telco’s online store and in-store. The sale is on today, May 5, 2022.
$2 NBN
For new customers who sign up to fixed broadband plans on a $95 per month and above plan will get the first two months for only $2 and $0 connection fee.
For new customers who sign up to Telstra’s $65 Medium mobile plan, you’ll get the first month for just $1.
Apple
Apple’s predecessor to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12, is receiving a $250 discount as part of Telstra Day. The 64GB iPhone 12 will cost $949 (RRP $1,199), the 128GB iPhone 12 will come in at $1,029 (RRP $1,279) and the 256GB iPhone 12 is $1,199 (RRP $1,449) – that’s $250 off each device for today.
You can also pick up an iPhone 11 for cheap during Telstra Day. The 128GB iPhone 11 will cost $779 (RRP $929), a saving of $150, and the 64GB iPhone 11 has also been slashed by $150 to $699 (RRP $849). Although, Optus has halved the cost of the iPhone 11 – if you pick one up on one of Optus’ 24-month or 36-month plans, you’ll get a $430.56 discount in handset fees.
Based on a little mathematics, the iPhone 14s are expected to tip $2,000. So…
Telstra is also offering a $200 saving on the new Google Pixel 6 Pro, and a decent $150 off the Pixel 6.
The 128GB Pixel 6 Pro will set you back $1,099 (RRP $$1,299).
The Pixel 6 128GB model will come in at $849 (RRP $999) for Telstra Day.
The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first mobile device that’s mmWave capable. Back when these phones were released, Telstra clocked 3.6Gbps using a Pixel 6 Pro testing its own 5G mmWave, so it’s capable of blistering speeds.
While both Pixels support 5G, the insane speeds are only achievable on the 6 Pro
In our review of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, we basically said the phones are so good, you’d be silly to buy another smartphone. Even Telstra reckons they’re great.
Samsung
Lastly, the Galaxy Tab A8. Usually $529, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is going for $479 on Telstra Day.
BUT, customers who purchase either a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 or Galaxy Z Series handset will also score a bonus gift with purchase: a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds (RRP $249), available via redemption.
Galaxy Z Fold 3 plans:
Galaxy Z Flip 3 plans:
Check back next month as we’ll keep this page updated. The last update was made on May 5, 2022.