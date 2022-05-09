Taika Waititi Says There’s Surprising Romance in Thor: Love and Thunder

The next Marvel Studios film is slated to hit theatres this summer and director Taika Waititi recently chatted with Empire about what to expect in Thor: Love and Thunder, promising “a film about love, with superheroes and outer space.”

But it’s not going to be exactly what it may seem with Waititi, which is not surprising if you’ve watched his recent foray into romance with Our Flag Means Death, which he produced and starred in (BLACKSTEDE 4EVR!). “I think most people will assume that the love story is between Chris [Hemsworth] and Natalie [Portman],” he warned about the hype on both Thors meeting. “I can’t promise that what people think is going to happen in this film will happen.”

Waititi explained how the love story aspect came into play when working on the upcoming Thor film. “I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love.” he said. “On paper, it feels kinds of cringy to me, but there’s a way of doing it with cool characters making a cool movie, and also having a thing that no fan ever wants in a superhero movie, which is people talking about love, and characters kissing.”

We’re looking forward to Thor romancing his way through a movie which we got a tease of since he took up with the Guardians of the Galaxy in the latest trailer. It’s fun seeing Thor begin to realise he’s looking in the wrong places, and how this film is priming him for a fantastical new journey of self-discovery in Waititi’s unconventional but very earnest style. “It’s a fantastic film,” the director said. “I don’t try to control my films, or how they turn out. I sort of let them appear to me. And with this film, I’m like, ‘Hey, you’re kind of cooler than the thing I was originally hoping to make.’ Tonally it’s where I’ve always wanted it.”

Thor: Love and Thunder releases July 8.

