Heck Yes, Subaru’s First Electric Car Is Coming to Australia in 2023

Subaru has announced that its first electric vehicle, the Subaru Solterra, will be coming to Australia in 2023.

The Subaru Solterra SUV, which shares aspects of its design with the Toyota BZ4X (an arrangement between Subaru and Toyota similar to what went into the production of the Subaru BRZ and the Toyota 86), represents the beginning of Subaru’s exploration of the electric vehicle market.

“We are excited to confirm Subaru Australia will continue its electrification journey with the introduction of our first battery electric vehicle, the Solterra, in 2023,” said Blair Read, the managing director of Subaru Australia.

“Solterra starts a new era for Subaru by combining electric vehicle technology with Symmetrical All Wheel Drive. This delivers the all-terrain capability Subaru owners have enjoyed for decades.”

Additionally, the Toyota BZ4X, as mentioned earlier, has been delayed to 2023.

Subaru Solterra specs

While Australian specifications are still to be confirmed, along with pricing, this is what the current Subaru Solterra build comes packed with.

All models of the Solterra will be all-wheel drive, which is in-line with many other Subaru vehicles.

In terms of measurements, this is what you can expect:

AWD with all-wheel ventilated disc brakes

Length x Width x Height: 4,690mm x 1,860mm x 1,650mm

Cabin length and width: 1,940mm and 1,515mm

Cabin height: 1,160mm (normal roof), 1,145mm (glass roof)

Wheelbase: 2,850mm

Minimum turning radius: 5.7m

Minimum ground clearance: 210mm

Weight: 2,020kg

Gross vehicle weight: 2,295kg

Range: about 450km, 71.4kWh battery

Motor type: AC, 80kW (front and back motor)

Charging: AC max output 6.6kW, DC max output 150kW

Wheels: 18 inch or 20 inch wheels (235/60R18 or 235/50R20)

As pointed out by Whichcar, it’s technically larger than the Subaru Forester, but smaller than the Subaru Outback (two popular SUVs from the Japanese automaker).

Subaru Solterra Australian pricing

Like we said earlier, pricing for the Subaru Solterra is still up in the air. In the U.S., pricing starts at $44,995, so if we adjust for the Australian market, that roughly comes out to about $60,000 or a bit higher. For context, the Tesla Model 3 is $US44,990 which converts to $65,503. The Tesla 3 in Australia can be purchased for $63,900.

For the range, it seems to offer a pretty good deal and seems to be a decent Tesla alternative, but it’s difficult to say right now while Australia-specific specifications haven’t been confirmed just yet.

You can register your interest in the Subaru Solterra here.

It’s surprising to see it announced for the Australian market so soon, frankly.

Considering how off in the future EV makers typically slate their upcoming cars, it’s refreshing to see the Subaru Solterra planning on an Australian launch already.

At the moment, Subaru doesn’t have any plans to go all-electric. In October, however, the company formed an EV division. Subaru says it’ll commit to apply electrification technologies to all Subaru vehicles sold worldwide by the first half of the next decade.

