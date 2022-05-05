5 TV Shows and Movies Streaming on Stan in May You Don’t Want to Miss

There’s a handful of good TV shows and movies debuting on Australia’s own streaming service Stan this month.

While it’s a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to genres Stan is streaming this month, we’ve got a few recommendations of what you should keep an eye out for as we speed through May.

From

From is an American science fiction-horror television series. From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in Central America that traps all those who enter. Led by Harold Perrineau (The Matrix, Lost, Zero Dark Thirty) and Eion Bailey (Once Upon A Time, Fight Club), the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy. As they search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest and the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

From will be streaming in full on May 27 on Stan in Australia

Pet Sematary & Pet Sematary II

Pet Sematary is a 1983 horror novel by absolute legend Stephen King. The book is actually the most disturbing one King ever penned and the movie, well, if you don’t like horror, this one isn’t for you. Streaming on Stan in Australia this month is also the sequel to Pet Sematary, the creatively named Pet Sematary II. It follows a few years after the events of the first film.

Both films are heading to Stan from May 7.

The Stepford Wives

A bit of a strange recommendation from Gizmodo Australia this month is The Stepford Wives, which is streaming on Stan from May 13. This Nicole Kidman flick is actually a sci-fi comedy, and it’s definitely one of our faves. If you’ve slept on this one, The Stepford Wives follows a young couple that moves from Manhattan to the upper-class suburb of Stepford in Connecticut. Once there, they soon discover that the men are replacing their wives with compliant robots.

Searching for Superhuman

Searching for Superhuman is a profile of the scientific discoveries that have revolutionised society’s understanding of what it means to be human, and have informed the way people strive to live longer, better, and smarter.

Season one is streaming on Australia’s Binge from May 25.

Robot Chicken

Last up on Gizmodo Australia’s list of what to watch this month on Stan is a little bit of Robot Chicken. From May 28, we’ve got seasons six through 11 of Robot Chicken, Robot Chicken: Star Wars Specials, Robot Chicken: D.C. Comics Specials and Robot Chicken: Walking Dead Special.

Last month, we recommended Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul, Jackass: The Movie, documentary legend Louis Theroux and his Surviving America’s Most Hated Family feature, the modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal Gaslit and Dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale

Check back next month and we’ll give you our recommendations for May. While you’re here, why not check out everything streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder in Australia next month.