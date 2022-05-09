Scare Yourself Silly With These 5 TV Shows and Movies Streaming This Month on Shudder

There’s a tonne of scary content streaming on Shudder in Australia this month, but we’ve narrowed it down to just five recommendations.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Shudder this month.

Blair Witch (2016)

First up on Gizmodo Australia’s recommendations for what’s streaming this month on Shudder is of course the 2016 Blair Witch. Blair Witch (also known as Blair Witch 3) is a found footage supernatural horror film directed by Adam Wingard and written by Simon Barrett. It’s the third film in the Blair Witch series and a direct sequel to the 1999 film The Blair Witch Project, and it completely ignores the events of its 2000 follow-up film Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2.

You can stream Blair Witch from May 31.

The Found Footage Phenomenon

Speaking of found footage, let me introduce The Found Footage Phenomenon, a 2021 documentary about, well, the phenomenon around found footage. Here’s the synopsis:

“The documentary tracks the origins of the found footage technique and how it transformed with technological changes throughout the last few decades. The Found Footage Phenomenon features interviews with integral found footage directors whose films impacted the horror genre like no other sub-genre has, around the turn of the millennium.”

It’s a Shudder original and Australians can start streaming it this month – May 19 to be exact.

The Twin

The Twin is a 2022 horror flick that’s already streaming this month on Shudder Australia. Following the aftermath of a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of their twins, Rachel and Anthony relocate to the other side of the world with their surviving son. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn when Rachel begins to unravel the torturous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces that are trying to take hold of him.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror

If you’ve slept on seasons one and two of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, I’d recommend you binge them before starting on season three (which started streaming on May 2).

Writer/producer/director/God Eli Roth explores horror’s biggest themes, with episodes taking you into the minds of the likes of Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Robert Englund, Linda Blair, Rob Zombie…the list is epic.

Life After Beth

Gizmodo Australia’s final recommendation for what’s streaming on Shudder this month is Life After Beth. Life After Beth is a 2014 American zombie comedy film written and directed by Jeff Baena. A young man’s recently deceased girlfriend mysteriously returns from the dead, but he slowly realises she is not the way he remembered her.

It’s classic Shudder content and it’s already streaming for your zombie-binging pleasure.

Check back next month and we’ll give you our recommendations for June. While you’re here, why not check out everything streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder in Australia next month.