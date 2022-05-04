From Star Trek to an Uber Drama, Here’s What You Should Watch on Paramount+ In May

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Paramount+ is a relatively new streaming service that doesn’t typically have a whole lot of nerdy content in Australia, but there’s still a handful of binge-worthy TV shows and movies headed our way.

Paramount+ has a few gems streaming this month, such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, so here’s that, and four other recommendations from the team at Gizmodo Australia. Happy streaming.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (New episodes weekly)

Man, Star Trek fans are eating well at the moment, getting a new season of Star Trek Picard and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds almost back-to-back this year. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a new series that follows one of the crews of The Enterprise, helmed by Captain Christopher Pike. It has the vibe of the original series with some modern flare.

His crew, which features characters that were first introduced in the original Star Trek TV series, ventures across the universe in a series that tries to stick to similar antics like the original Star Trek shows. It’s technically a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series by about a decade and features actors from Star Trek: Discovery.

New episodes of Star Trek Discovery stream every Friday from May 6.

Finding YingYing

Next up on our list of what Paramount+ is streaming in Australia this month is Finding YingYing, a 2020 documentary about a Chinese student that goes missing on an American university campus. It’s an engaging, true film that’s well worth the watch. Paramount+ is streaming Finding YingYing in Australia from May 10.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is a drama series about the origins of Uber, the international rideshare giant. It’s a dramatisation that follows one of its founders, Travis Kalanick, closely through the trials and tribulations of the up and coming company. It’s something we definitely cannot wait to binge. Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is streaming on Paramount+ in Australia from May 12.

Tokyo Vice

Set in the late 1990s and following a journalist on the Tokyo crime beat, Tokyo Vice is all about Underbelly-style crime in a neon-heavy Tokyo. It’s a suspenseful crime thriller that’ll scratch that true-crime itch, considering it’s based on Jake Adelstein’s account of being one of the first non-Japanese reporters writing in Japan. You can catch Tokyo Vice in Australia on May 24.

Behind the Music

The last show on our list is Behind The Music, which goes in deep with musicians and artists, letting us in on their creative process with remastered and updated interviews. Behind the Music streams from May 27.

Last month, we recommended Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition, the 2022 reboot of iCarly, another reboot, this time the Rugrats, a revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies in The First Lady and The Offer.

Check back next month and we’ll give you our recommendations for June. While you’re here, why not check out everything streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder in Australia next month.