Here’s 5 Things Worth Streaming on Netflix in Australia This Month

Are you a sci-fi, action, adventure or general pop culture/documentary fiend? Are you looking for something good to binge on this month but don’t know where to start? We’ve got great news, because there’s a handful of decent TV shows, movies and documentaries streaming on Netflix in Australia this month.

While there’s not as many things debuting on Netflix in Australia in May as we’d like, the streaming service does have a few goodies up its sleeve.

This month we’ve pulled out five things we’ll be watching on Netflix, there’s a bit of a mixed bag, but here they are.

The Suicide Squad

Obviously.

The Suicide Squad is debuting on Netflix in Australia on May 3 (tomorrow, at the time of writing). Where to start. If you aren’t familiar with what exactly The Suicide Squad is, chances are this isn’t exciting news. But, if you’ve been hanging out for it to appear on a streaming service before you check it out, here’s what you can expect (and a refresher for you DC stans that are super keen for it to debut).

The Suicide Squad is a 2021 superhero flick based on the DC Comics team Suicide Squad. Basically, a secret government official releases the world’s worst super villains from prison to have them stop an impending apocalypse in exchange for freedom.

Before Margot Robbie was Barbie, she was Harley Quinn. Keep in mind that this is a separate movie from Suicide Squad (2016), which wasn’t directed by James Gunn.

Clark

This limited series streaming on Netflix in Australia this month follows the story of the man behind the term ‘Stockholm Syndrome’. Clark is centred on Clark Olofsson, the controversial criminal who inspired the term and basically convinced all of Sweden to love him despite his crimes.

Reports say Bill Skarsgård absolutely kills it as the egotistical maniac who created a term that’s unfortunately still used today.

Clark debuts on Netflix on May 5.

Welcome to Eden

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix: “Are you happy? With this question Zoa and four young, attractive and social media active boys and girls are invited to the most exclusive party in history, set in a secret island and organised by the brand of a new drink. What starts as an exciting adventure will soon turn into the trip of their lives. But paradise is not really what it seems… Welcome to Eden.“

Sounds awful yet wonderful, doesn’t it?

Welcome to Eden is streaming on Netflix in Australia this month, May 6 to be exact.

Reminiscence

On May 17, the 2021 sci-fi thriller Reminiscence will debut on Netflix in Australia. It follows Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the alluring world of the past when his life is changed by new client Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple case becomes an obsession after she disappears, and he fights to learn the truth about her.

It’s got all the hallmarks of a flick we love, and somehow I slept on this movie last year – here’s hoping it’s worth the wait.

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Your final Gizmodo Australia recommendation for what’s streaming this month on Netflix is Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror, a Korean documentary on the real-life case of the “Nth Room” – the worst sex crime so far in Korea.

It isn’t for the faint of heart, and comes with quite a large trigger warning. But exposing the horrible side of the internet is important. I’ll stop there – the trailer is below if you want to check it out to see what to expect from Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror.

Last month, we recommended season two of Russian Doll, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, doco about everyone’s favourite Twitter owner Return to Space, kick-ass animation Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood and Metal Lords.

Check back next month and we’ll give you our recommendations for June. While you’re here, why not check out everything streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder in Australia next month.