5 Things Streaming on Disney+ This Month You’ll Want to Watch

Disney+ is the home to all things Star Wars and Marvel for fans in Australia, and there’s a decent bunch of content hitting the streaming service this month.

At Disney+ Day in November, we got a glimpse of what we can expect from the streaming service here in Australia in the coming months. While many of those TV shows and movies are yet to be released, there’s still a decent amount of content coming in May to Disney+.

Here’s five things we’ll be watching this month on Disney’s streaming service.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

First up on Gizmodo Australia’s list of recommendations for Disney+ streaming this month is the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Shocking recommendation, we know.

Focusing, of course, on an aged Obi-Wan, the show will centre around Inquisitors trying to find Kenobi and eliminate him. In the trailer, Kenobi is seen looking over young Luke, indicating that he’ll protect the young hero during the show. According to Disney+, the story will take place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith. This would mean Luke is 10 years old at this time. Anyway, May 27 is when we can sink our teeth into this one and stop speculating about what Obi-Wan Kenobi has in store for us. Episodes one and two will drop at once, with new eps weekly.

The Strain

Horror isn’t usually synonymous with Disney+, but this month the streaming service is giving Australians the entire catalogue (seasons one through four) of The Strain. Here’s the synopsis: A team investigates a mysterious viral outbreak with characteristics of an evil strain of vampirism.

We’re in. The Strain starts streaming on Disney+ on May 4 (a wasted opportunity for Disney to use Star Wars day to drop a horror series, but OK).

Pistol

The next recommendation is Pistol, the Sex Pistols biopic.

Based on guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, the limited series is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever. This is top of the list of what Gizmodo Australia will be streaming this month on Disney+, with it debuting on the service May 31.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight

Assembled is a documentary series streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ new shows and theatrical releases. It will feature behind-the-scenes footage of productions like WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, plus Marvel films such as Black Widow. Hitting Disney+ on May 11 is Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight.

Pure fun for any Marvel fan, especially fans of Moon Knight.

OK Computer

Not to be mistaken for the Radiohead album of the same name, OK Computer is an “Indian absurdist philosophical science fiction comedy television series”. There’s six episodes for you to binge all at once, so why not take a trip to 2031 with us – it looks fun and has sci-fi. What more could you want?

Season one of OK Computer is available for your streaming pleasure this month on Disney+ in Australia (May 20 to be exact).

Last month, we recommended Shutter (which actually doesn’t drop until May 6 now), 1982 throwback The King of Comedy, instructional Disney documentary series Sketchbook, Ghost Whisperer and Google movie The Internship starring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.

