5 Binge-Worthy TV Shows and Movies Coming to Binge This Month

Are you looking for something good to binge on, but don’t know where to start? There’s a handful of decent TV shows, movies and documentaries streaming on Binge in Australia this month, so we’ve compiled a little list of recommendations.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Binge this month.

Fear The Walking Dead

The first recommendation on Gizmodo Australia’s list of what’s streaming on Binge this month is Fear The Walking Dead. Fear the Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror drama series – a spin-off to The Walking Dead (which if you didn’t know, is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The first three seasons serve as a prequel, focusing on a family who experience the start of the zombie apocalypse. The next few seasons run concurrently to the original show, with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) from The Walking Dead crossing over into the series.

Season seven is streaming on the Australian-owned Binge already – but if you haven’t already, check out the prior six seasons, too.

Beyond The Brick: A Lego Brickumentary

Beyond The Brick: A Lego Brickumentary is a 2015 look at the global culture and appeal of Lego. It’s a pretty straight and interesting doco, but here’s the synopsis: Filmmakers explore the history and worldwide cultural impact of the Lego universe, including the `Master Builders’ who create Lego works of art, and the innovative uses for Lego beyond being simply children’s playthings. You know we love Lego here at Gizmodo Australia.

Beyond The Brick: A Lego Brickumentary is already streaming on Binge in Australia.

The Baby

The Baby is a British horror comedy limited series created by Lucy Gaymer and Siân Robins-Grace. It follows Natasha, who is furious that her closest friends are all having babies. But when she is unexpectedly landed with a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes and twists her life into a surreal horror show.

Season one of The Baby started streaming on May 2, and new episodes will pop up on Binge weekly.

Krypto The Superdog

Before Krypto the Superdog makes his silver screen appearance in DC League of Super-Pets on July 28, catch him in his own animated TV show. If you’re unaware, Krypto was Superman’s pet puppy on Krypton before being sent into space prior to the planet being destroyed. Upon landing on Earth, he is a fully grown dog who has similar abilities to those of Superman.

Seasons one and two of Krypto the Superdog is streaming from today on Binge in Australia and it’s one to watch this month for pure screen-cleansing purposes.

Gravity

Gravity is a 2013 science fiction thriller film directed by Alfonso Cuarón. It stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as American astronauts who are stranded in space after the mid-orbit destruction of their Space Shuttle, and attempt to return to Earth.

Gravity is streaming on Binge this month (May 27 to be exact), and according to us here at Gizmodo Australia, it’s one to file in the future cult classics folder.

