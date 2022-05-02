Here Are 5 Prime TV Shows and Movies to Stream From Amazon This Month

As we head into May, realising we’re already four months done with 2022, we’ve got a tiny bit of good news – there’s a handful of decent TV shows and movies streaming in Australia this month on Amazon Prime Video you can watch.

OK, that’s not really fixing anything, but how good is settling in for a night of binging?

The tech giant’s streaming service does have a few goodies in store for May, but here are five things we’ll definitely be watching this month on Amazon Prime Video, if you’re after some recommendations.

No Time To Die

Daniel Craig’s last James Bond. Iconic, for many reasons. No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond movie, almost feels like 25 movies in one. So much happens in its complex story — filled with so many sprawling, varied set pieces — that by the time you get to the end, the events of the beginning feel like they happened a long time ago. What I loved most about No Time To Die is the lack of misogyny – it’s an updated Bond and we can’t wait to see where the franchise goes from here. For now, though, you can stream No Time To Die from Amazon Prime Video (as well as the entire Bond catalogue), with all of the movies hitting the streaming service in Australia from May 11.

Halloween Kills

OK I know this isn’t the what to watch list for Shudder, yet somehow I’ve crammed a slasher flick into the mix. Halloween Kills is the 2021 instalment of the franchise. Basically, surviving victims of Michael Myers form a vigilante mob and vow to end his reign of terror after they discover that he is still alive. Simple. Tacky. Slasher. Brilliant. Check out Halloween Kills on Amazon from May 12 before Halloween Ends hits cinemas in Australia in October.

San Andreas

Once we saw San Andreas was making its way to Amazon Prime this month, we couldn’t not include it on our streaming recommendation list. This 2015 flick starring Dwayne Johnson follows a man (a rescue-chopper pilot, to be exact) who, in the aftermath of a massive earthquake in California, makes a dangerous journey with his ex-wife across the state in order to rescue his daughter. Love it or hate it, San Andreas is a boss movie. It lands on Amazon Prime Video in Australia this month on May 18.

Night Sky

Coming out this month on Amazon Prime Video in Australia is season one of Night Sky. This new series follows Franklin and Irene York, a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. Night Sky, streaming on Amazon Prime from May 20, stars J.K. Simmons, Sissy Spacek and Chai Hansen and we know absolutely nothing else about this fantasy show.

The Godfather(s)

Last up on Gizmodo Australia’s Amazon streaming recommendations is not one, but three Godfather movies. Already on the platform as of May 1, The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II and The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone take you inside the life of Don Vito Corleone, head of a mafia family, as he decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son Michael. If you’ve somehow slept on the Godfather trilogy, now is your chance to binge the three movies – you won’t be disappointed.

Check back next month and we'll give you our recommendations for May.