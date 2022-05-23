Stranger Things 4’s Last Trailer Is Pulling Out All the Stops

After what feels like an eternity, Stranger Things 4 is finally going to come out this weekend. (Or rather, the first part of it.) If all the various teases and posters in recent months haven’t gotten you excited for it, then maybe one final, action-packed trailer will do the job for you.

The new, incredibly long season will pick up with the characters of Hawkins, Indiana scattered around the world, each dealing with their own different set of problems. For Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), moving to California with the Byers feels like the first real attempt at normalcy she’ll ever have. Hopper (David Harbour), not as dead as the third season had viewers believe, is alive and well… in a Russian prison that also happens to be housing a demogorgon that’s snatching up prisoners. And over in Hawkins, the rest of the kids are getting ready for spring break and the opportunity to make new friends in high school. Eventually, all groups will find themselves facing a new monster in the form of Dungeons & Dragons baddie Vecna, plus whatever other monsters are spawning from the various portals to the Upside Down.

Whether or not you’re still onboard with the Duffer Brothers’ sci-fi series, the trailer does make the show feel like it’s gearing up to be a different kind of series from its original three seasons. Maybe it’s the cast all being older now, maybe it’s how they all seem more prepared to deal with the supernatural nonsense coming for them. Either way, it definitely feels like we’re in endgame territory for one of Netflix’s longest running shows. Time to see if it’ll stick the landing.

Stranger Things 4 will premiere its first seven episodes this Friday, followed by the final two on July 1.

