Star Wars’ New Show Andor Is More About Rebel Spies Than Space Wizards

Star Wars fans are eating well today. At the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Lucasfilm showed off the first teaser trailer for Andor. We’re so absolutely excited for it.

With Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming from tonight on Disney+, Andor is only around the corner. It’s unlike any Star Wars we’ve ever seen… Except for maybe Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Here’s your guide to Andor (No “Star Wars” prefix for this one, apparently, although the official logo sports the name).

Andor trailers

Below you’ll find the trailer fans got to see at the 2022 Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim.

They also released this poster.

What’s the story of Andor?

Andor follows the titular hero Cassian Andor, a rebel spy that we last saw in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show is set five years before Rogue One, deep within the imperial era of the Star Wars canon between Episode III and Episode IV. We’ll likely see Andor transform from a rebel scoundrel to a rebel hero through some intense spy action.

We don’t quite know the plot, but we can safely say that it’ll be pretty removed from Rogue One, given that the film was its own self-contained story about the Death Star. We know from the trailer above that it’ll be a spy thriller of sorts, with action a bit different from what we’re used to.

We can definitely say, however, that it’s a far-reaching story as the trailer gave us our first-ever look at the imperial senate along with several different planets. We also spotted some Clone Wars-era drop ships and there was a distinctive lack of K2-S0, the robot companion of Andor in Rogue One.

Actually, that leads us to a pretty good point. If you want a good idea of what the vibe of Andor will likely be, give Rogue One a watch.

Andor cast

Diego Luna will be reprising his role as Cassian Andor in the self-titled series. Genevieve O’Reilly will return as Mon Mothma (also from Rogue One). We’ll also see Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Anton Valensi and Kyle Soller in the show.

Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.

Andor release date

Andor will release exclusively on Disney+ on August 31, 2022. Two seasons have already been confirmed, with the first season set to receive 12 episodes. The second season will begin shooting later this year and will also receive 12 episodes.