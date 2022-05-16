This Sennheiser Headphones Sale Will Give You the Loudest Bang for Your Buck

As far as audio brands go, Sennheiser has a pretty reputable track record when it comes to headphones and earbuds. While some of its products do push to premium price tags, in most cases, they’re worth the money. They’re especially worth your time if you can grab a pair of headphones at a decent sale price.

If you’re currently on the hunt for a new pair of headphones or earbuds, there are a few currently on sale over at Amazon Australia. There is a slight catch to these deals. They’re only available to Amazon Prime members, so you’ll need to sign up for an account if you don’t already have one. If you’re not keen on adding yet another online subscription to your monthly bill, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial. So you can grab a pair of discount headphones and then cancel your subscription at no extra cost.

As far as in-ear headphones go, Sennheiser’s CX True Wireless earbuds offer some of the best bang for your buck. In Gizmodo’s review of these in-ear headphones, we praised their audio quality, calling them “Some of the best sounding wireless earbuds available.” We were also pretty pleased with their price, nothing that they sound fantastic for the price you’re paying for them.

You can get a solid nine hours of playback from the earbuds, which can be extended to a total of 27 hours via the charging case. The CX doesn’t feature active noise cancellation, so you’ll have to make do with passive noise cancelling. The earbuds also offer touchpad controls and a range of customisable playback options that are available via Sennheiser’s Smart Control app.

You can grab the Sennheiser CX True Wireless earbuds for $129 here.

The Sennheiser CX Plus is pretty similar to the standard CX earbuds in terms of performance, with the key difference being that they come with active noise cancellation. When you factor in this ANC feature, overall audio quality and the current sale price, the CX Plus are possibly the best pair of wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds that you can buy without cracking $200.

You can get eight hours of playback from the earbuds, with a total of 24 hours available through the charging case. If you need some quick juice before heading out to run an errand or exercise, these earbuds offer an hour of playback on a 10 min charge.

You can grab the Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless earbuds for $189 here.

If you’re someone who needs high-end audio performance, you probably already know that these headphones aren’t for you. However, if you’re in need of a pair of headphones that you toss in your backpack and/or leave at the office, so you can leave your fancy, expensive headphones at home, the Sennheiser HD 350BT aren’t a bad choice.

You can currently pick up a pair of the Sennheiser HD 350BT headphones for $119, which is $80 off its usual RRP. For what you’re paying, you get some pretty great audio quality.

Unsurprisingly, these headphones don’t have an active noise cancellation function, but the padding offers a decent level of noise isolation.

The Sennheiser PXC II is one of the best-sounding pairs of headphones currently available on the market. Designed to be the Sennheiser’s answer to Sony’s WH-1000XM3 headphones, the quality and clarity of audio playback is very solid. If you missed out on a discounted pair of XM3s, the PXC II is a good alternative.

These headphones are quick to pair via Bluetooth, and maintain a strong connection, with well-performing active noise cancellation and impressive 30-hour battery life to boot.

You can currently grab a pair of Sennheiser PXC II headphones for $279, saving yourself $270 here.

If you’re looking for a pair of headphones that won’t blow out your budget, the Sennhesier HD 400S could be the answer to your problems. While these aren’t the best headphones available currently on sale, the Sennheiser HD 400S is a solid all-rounder option at a fairly reasonable price – especially when discounted.

You can grab a pair of the Sennheiser HD 400S headphones for $89 here.

