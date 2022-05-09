Sam Raimi Says More Darkman Is on the Way

Warner Bros. has eyed a new fantasy mystery project from the writers of The Eternals. Meet the new and returning faces of Umbrella Academy’s third season. Plus, what’s coming on The Flash and Riverdale, and a new look at the next Halo. To me, my spoilers!

Darkman

In conversation with The Wrap, Sam Raimi confirmed Universal is discussing a “legacy sequel” to 1990’s Darkman.

Yes. Universal is talking about a Darkman sequel. There’s a producer attached. I haven’t heard the story yet or gone into it, I’ve been so busy with this movie. But I think it’s cool.

However, Raimi is sceptical Liam Neeson will reprise his role as Dr. Peyton Westlake.

I don’t know if he’d do it. But he’d be incredible.

The Executioner

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has acquired the rights to The Executioner, a project from The Eternals’ screenwriters Kaz and Ryan Firpo described as “a fun action murder mystery in the spirit of Knives Out meets The Lord of the Rings.” Jason Momoa is attached to star. [Deadline]

Sting

WETA Workshop and Richard Taylor are attached to create the physical puppet effects for Sting, a horror movie about an alien spider from director Kiah Roache-Turner. According to a lengthy synopsis from Bloody-Disgusting, the story begins “one cold, stormy night in New York City,” as “a mysterious object falls from the sky and smashes through the window of a rundown apartment building. It is an egg, and from this egg emerges a strange little spider. The creature is discovered by Charlotte, a rebellious 12-year-old girl obsessed with comic books. Despite her stepfather Ethan’s best efforts to connect with her through their comic book co-creation Fang Girl, Charlotte feels isolated. Her mother and Ethan are distracted by their new baby and are struggling to cope, leaving Charlotte to bond with the spider. Keeping it as a secret pet, she names it Sting. As Charlotte’s fascination with Sting increases, so does its size. Growing at a monstrous rate, Sting’s appetite for blood becomes insatiable. Neighbours’ pets start to go missing, and then the neighbours themselves. Soon Charlotte’s family and the eccentric characters of the building realise that they are all trapped, hunted by a ravenous supersized arachnid with a taste for human flesh… and Charlotte is the only one who knows how to stop it.”

Thor: Love & Thunder

Empire Magazine has a new photo of the two Thors side-by-side in Love & Thunder.

Photo: Disney

The Munsters

Rob Zombie also shared a couple more images of himself with the cast of The Munsters on Instagram.

The Mayfair Witches

THR reports Jack Huston has joined the cast The Mayfair Witches as Lasher, “a powerful shape shifter who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years.”

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Faraday goes public in the synopsis for “Cracked Actor,” the July 12 episode of The Man Who Fell to Earth.

With the weight of the CIA bearing down on them, Faraday and Justin decide that going public is their only shot at survival. They hatch a desperate plan to save the machine and ensure the safety of Justin’s family, even as Justin’s faith in Faraday is threatened.

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Comic Book has photos from “Into the Still Force,” the May 18 episode of The Flash. Yes, the cast is sitting down in all of them. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix has released a new wave of character posters for The Umbrella Academy’s third season.

Halo

Loose canon Master Chief is off the case in the trailer for this week’s episode of Halo.

Charmed

Elsewhere, Mel gets trapped in a snow globe in the trailer for “Truth of Cares,” this week’s episode of Charmed.

Riverdale

Veronica goes goth in the trailer for “Venomous,” next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Cobra Kai

Finally, Eagle Fang and Miyago-Do ally to stop Cobra Kai from franchising in the trailer for season five, premiering September 9 on Netflix.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wrmx6gc0a8IBanner art by Jim Cook

